BJP functionary’s suicide in Khammam sparks protests, Amit Shah speaks to family

A delegation of the BJP visited Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to submit a representation seeking CBI inquiry into alleged atrocities of the ruling TRS, including the death of Sai Ganesh in Khammam.

news Politics

A BJP functionary’s death in Telangana’s Khammam district has evoked protests and a political slugfest in the state. Sai Ganesh (25) died by suicide on April 14. BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday declared that state-wide protests would be launched on Wednesday, April 20. The BJP has levelled allegations against state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and has said that Ganesh took his own life as he was booked under several cases and harassed by the police. Ganesh attempted to kill himself outside the 3-town police station and collapsed immediately. He was rushed to the hospital and was later taken to Hyderabad where he passed away two days later.

The decision to launch state-wide protests by the BJP was taken during Bandi Sanjay’s interaction with district-level leaders in a teleconference. Sanjay urged people, cutting across political affiliations, to condemn the atrocities by the TRS leaders. He called for the BJP cadre to take up black flag demonstrations and rallies in all district headquarters on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP visited Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan to submit a representation seeking CBI inquiry into the alleged atrocities of the ruling TRS, including the death of Sai Ganesh in Khammam.



BJP delegation handing over the representation to the Governor

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the kin of the deceased and assured justice would be delivered after an investigation is carried out. Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Sai Ganesh’s grandmother and sister. The family requested the Union Home Minister for a CBI inquiry into his death to which Shah responded positively.

Galla Satyanarayana, Khammam BJP district president, alleged that minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was using the police to harass opposition leaders. “Sai Ganesh was the convenor of the BJP-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. The local minister tried to bring in a communal war by trying to install a cross at a popular centre in the town. Sai Ganesh and others from the Hindu community raised their opposition against the installation of the cross. Complaints were lodged to the collector, municipal commissioner and the police commissioner regarding this issue but it evoked no response.”

“We moved the High Court and it was directed that the cross be removed. Ever since it was removed, the minister, who took it personally, has been using the police to harass the BJP cadre. Sai Ganesh, who is just 25 years old and was booked in 15 cases and was also booked under the rowdy sheeter act,” added the BJP district president.

Khammam Commissioner, Vishnu S Warrier had said investigation is underway in the case. “We have received representations and complaints from various quarters. We are in the process of examining all the facts and will take legal opinion and then proceed accordingly,” he said.

Slamming minister Puvvada Ajay, former union minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury demanded that the Transport Minister be removed from the Cabinet. “What are the circumstances that led to the suicide of Sai Ganesh in the premises of the police station in Khammam? Why was he booked under several cases? This is not the first time this is happening. Earlier as well cases were booked against other individuals in a similar way. Rowdy sheets were opened and they were booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. People were harassed and tortured. Do you think people are unaware of the realities happening on the ground? Today, it is a pity that the police are acting as mere puppets and functioning as per the directions of the minister,” she said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one. 24x7 Helpline: 9820466726. Click here for working helplines across India.