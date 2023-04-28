BJP functionary hacked to death in Chennai, 9 surrender in court

The murder occurred at Nazarathpettai near Poonamallee on the outskirts of Chennai on April 27 when Shankar was traveling in a car.

news Crime

Nine people surrendered before the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court on April 28 in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary on April 27, Thursday night in Chennai. Those who surrendered have been identified as Santhoshkumar, Sarath, Jagan, Sanjeev, Guna, Anand, Santhakumar, Dinesh, and Udayakumar. They allegedly hurled country-made bombs at the car owned by Tamil Nadu BJP's SC/ST wing treasurer PPG Shankar and hacked him to death. This murder happened at Nazarathpettai near Poonamallee on the outskirts of Chennai on April 27 while Shankar was returning from an event in Kolathur. Shankar hailed from Valarpuram near Sriperumbudur and he was also a panchayat leader of Valarpuram.

As per reports, Shankar was returning home in his car on the night of April 27. A group of men who had positioned themselves on the road hurled country bombs at his car when he was traveling on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway near Poonamallee. In the attack, he lost control of the car. Shanker, who drove the car a few hundred meters away from the spot of the attack, got down and tried to escape from the spot.

However, the gang of men chased him down and hacked him to death, and then fled the spot. The residents of the area alerted the police. According to various reports, police believe after initial investigation that the murder may have happened due to business rivalry. Police deployment was increased in Valarpuram to avoid untoward incidents.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said he was shocked to hear about Shankar’s death. He also alleged that it was evident that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government had no control over law and order. Annamalai urged the government to nab the culprits and initiate stern action against them. In a tweet, he also said that if such incidents continue to happen in the state, the BJP will resort to state-wide protests.