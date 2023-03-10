BJP forms Karnataka election campaign committee with CM Bommai as chairman

The BJP also released a list of the election management committee, with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje as its convenor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, March 10, announced the formation of its Election Campaign Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The team, consisting of 25 members, includes state ministers, Members of Parliament, and Union ministers of the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been named as the chairman of the committee and will lead the party's campaign in the state. Other prominent members of the committee include state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar, and state ministers K Sudhakar, CN Ashwathnarayan, and ST Somashekar. Notably, former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra are also part of the team for the election campaign. However, Minister V Somanna, who has skipped a few BJP events, has been left out of the committee.

The BJP also released a list of the election management committee, with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje as its convenor. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Arvind Limbavali, and other leaders have also been named in the list, which consists of a total of 14 members.

The BJP leaders are currently visiting various constituencies as part of their Vijay Sankalp Yatra. Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda have been frequently visiting the state to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming assembly elections, which are due in May of this year.