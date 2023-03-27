BJP district in-charge killed in Puducherry, accused surrender in courtÂ

Senthilkumar (45) was attacked at a bakery near his house by seven people on two-wheelers on March 26.

news Crime

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district in-charge named Senthilkumar (45) from Puducherry was killed on Sunday, March 26, after two bombs were hurled at him by seven people on two-wheelers. He fell down after one of the bombs hit him. After the other bomb went off, the seven people got down from their vehicles and stabbed him. According to reports, the seven of them confirmed that Senthilkumar was dead and fled in their vehicles. The incident occurred at 9 pm when Senthilkumar had gone to a bakery on Villianur road.

Almost 500 people gathered outside the bakery when they came to know about the incident. Police also rushed to the spot and tried to control the crowd that had assembled. An ambulance was called and Senthilkumarâ€™s body was taken to a nearby government hospital for postmortem. Police have been examining the CCTV (closed circuit TV) footage to identify the assailants. The man who was murdered was the relative of the Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also visited the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, Senthilkumarâ€™s supporters began staging a protest at the site of the murder and demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately. Police spoke to the protesters and assured them that the people who murdered the BJP leader will be caught and urged them to call off the protest. However, the area has been tense after the murder.

Reports said that the seven people who committed the murder, surrendered at the Trichy court. The seven men were identified as Nithyanandam (43), Sivashankar (23), Raja (23), Venkatesh (25), Pratap (24), Karthikeyan (27), and Vignesh (26). The seven of them were taken to a government hospital in Trichy for medical examination following which they were taken to the central jail in the city.