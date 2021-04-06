BJP demands probe after EVMs, VVPATs found at Trinamool leader's home

The Election Commission suspended a sector officer after EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a local Trinamool leader in Howrah district.

news 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections

The BJP on Tuesday demanded a seperate and independent inquiry into the confiscation of EVMs and VVPATs from the residence of a Trinamool Congress leader in Uluberia in West Bengal.

Amid the crucial third phase on elections in West Bengal on Tuesday, the Election Commission suspended a sector officer after EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a local Trinamool leader in Howrah district.

According to sources in the commission, the sector officer, Tapan Sarkar, who was in-charge of Sector 17 in Uluberia, had spent the night at a relative's house who happened to be a Trinamool leader. The EVMs and VVPAT machines with Sarkar were part of the reserve stock.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Today is the third phase of polling in West Bengal and yet another Trinamool attempt has been exposed in the Uluberia constituency."

Javadekar further stated that four EVMs and VVPATs were confiscated from the residence of Trinamool leader Gautam Ghosh.

"Machines were brought by car which was on election duty and this has become more serious bacause today is voting day," he pointed out.

The Union minister said, "The Election Commision has taken action to not use those machines and suspended the officer, but this may be bigger than what it seems."

He demanded that the Election Commision should conduct a full inquiry into the incident. "We are sure that the Election Commission will conduct a separate and independent inquiry," he said.