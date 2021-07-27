BJP to decide on new Karnataka CM name today

Sources claimed that the Raj Bhavan has been asked to prepare for the oath taking ceremony by Wednesday.

news Politics

The BJP high command is likely to announce the new candidate for the post of the chief minister of Karnataka after the legislature party meeting on Tuesday, sources told IANS. They further stated that the Raj Bhavan has communicated to the Chief Secretary office to get things ready for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. It is expected that the new Chief Minister will take oath on Wednesday and the cabinet will be formed after a while. Sources said, the names of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and BJP MLA Aravind Bellad are doing the rounds in the party circles. Both, hailing from the Lingayat community, are known for their flexibility and soft approach.

Sources explained that the party high command is in no mood to waste any time in the process of announcing a new chief minister. Earlier, Karnataka unit in-charge Arun Singh, accompanied by the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) on Tuesday afternoon from New Delhi to oversee the legislature party meet scheduled to take place later on the day.

After arriving in Bengaluru, Arun Singh said, the BJP will utilize the experience of and take guidance from BS Yediyurappa as he has contributed immensely to the party and has done good work in governance.

â€œWhatever will be the decision of our party's parliamentary board, its direction regarding the name of the leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting," PTI quoted Singh saying during an interaction with reporters.

Following that, Singh also met outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. As earlier reported, the BJP has convened the legislature party meeting which would alsos be attended by central observers -- Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy.

Hailing Yediyurappa for giving good governance during his tenure, Singh said the party has been taking the guidance and benefit of his experience and will continue to do so in future.

"Yediyurappa has resigned. His government has worked excellently in Karnataka in the last two years and has worked for every section and sector. His experience will be utilised in the party organisation and the government. The party will continue to benefit from his experience," Singh said.

He added that the BJP has been moving forward under the leadership, direction and experience of Yediyurappa and will continue to do so in future as well.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)