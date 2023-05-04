BJP corporators protest at Hyderabad municipal office citing lack of monsoon readiness

The BJP corporators were dressed in life jackets and carried swimming tubes to make their point.

news News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators staged a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) office on Wednesday, May 4, citing a lack of monsoon preparedness in the city.

It was only a few days ago on April 29, that a nine-year-old girl named Mounika had died after falling into an open manhole amidst rains in Secunderabad. The protesting corporators came ahead of a general council meeting of the GHMC which was hence delayed, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi eventually adjourned the meeting.

The BJP corporators were dressed in life jackets and carried swimming tubes to make their point. Malkajgiri corporator Vurapalli Sravan Kumar, who was among the protesters, was dressed in a mosquito costume and a few others carried fire extinguishers, decrying the lack of hygiene and fire safety measures.

On Tuesday, some of the BJP corporators were detained by the police at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) head office in Khairatabad, after they dumped silt at one of the official’s chambers. At the GHMC general council meeting on May 4, an HMWSSB official stood up and said, “We want to register our protest over yesterday's incident where silt collected from drainage was pelted at our manager's office. This has demoralised all the officers.” He then walked out, following which the GHMC officials also boycotted the meeting in solidarity.

The Mayor then adjourned the meeting as the BJP corporators approached the Mayor's chair and raised slogans against the officials who walked out while the Mayor was still presiding over the meeting.

In a statement to the media, Mayor Vijayalaxmi slammed the BJP corporators for throwing silt at the HMWSSB official’s chambers. "It is very sad that the officials had to walk out of the meeting because of the abusive language the BJP corporators used. Their problems could have been debated and resolved. This behaviour is not right,” she said.