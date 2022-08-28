BJP chief Nadda meets actor Nithiin, cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad

In a video from their meeting, Nadda was seen asking Nithiin whether Hyderabad was also a hub for the Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

news Politics

As part of the party's outreach efforts with celebrities in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda met actor Nithiin on the evening of Saturday, August 27 at Novotel Hotel near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. On the same day, he also met former cricketer Mithali Raj. Nadda was in Telangana to address a public meeting to mark the culmination of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra of the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hanamkonda. He met Nithiin in the evening after his return from the meeting.

In a video that was shared on social media, Nadda was seen asking Nithiin about the film industry in Hyderabad. Nadda asked if Hyderabad was also a hub for Tamil and Malayalam film industries, to which Nithiin answered that it was only the centre for the Telugu film industry. Nithiin, who hails from the Nizamabad district, is one of the prominent Telugu actors from the Reddy community. He made his debut in 2002 with Jayam, directed by Teja. He was last seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam, a film which was released recently on August 12, 2022, co-starring Krithi Shetty.

Mithali Raj, one of Indian cricket's all-time greats, retired from international cricket in June this year. Born in Rajasthan, she lives in Hyderabad. During her 23-year international career, she scored 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50. She also scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

Read: Amit Shahâ€™s meeting with Jr NTR not a one-off event, part of larger strategy

Nadda's meeting with the two celebrities comes less than a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with popular actor Junior NTR at the same hotel. Shah had called on Jr NTR on August 21 after addressing a public meeting in the Munugode Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The former Congress leader joined the BJP at the public meeting.

Though BJP leaders claimed that politics was not discussed during Shah's meeting with Jr NTR, it has been speculated that the saffron party is in search of some charismatic faces to woo the electorate and consolidate its base in the two Telugu states, especially in Telangana where Assembly elections are due next year. Jr NTR is the grandson of NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, the legendary actor, founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: BJP's Tollywood outing is an attempt to match up to the TRS in Telangana