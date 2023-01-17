BJP announces Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections

The BJP national president JP Nadda will flag off the campaign from Vijayapura in north Karnataka on January 21.

news KARNATAKA ELECTIONS 2023

With an eye on the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election which is less than four months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from January 21 to 29. The BJP national president JP Nadda will flag off the campaign from Vijayapura in north Karnataka on January 21.

Announcing the yatra, Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said, "We have set a target to reach out to at least 1.5 crore to two crore people in this duration.” He said that, as part of the campaign, the party will carry out a door-to-door campaign informing people about the welfare initiatives of the BJP government in the state and at the national level.

"The drive will be carried out in 58,000 booths at a time. Ministers, MLAs and party functionaries will take part in the drive," he added. He also said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will attend the event.

Earlier, Kateel had said that the party is aiming to enrol 50 lakh new members in the party during the yatra and that the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party is planning to enrol at least one lakh new members during the campaign.