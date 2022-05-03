Bitstarz Casino Review – Is It a Legit and Safe Crypto Casino?

news Partner

Bitstarz online casino is one of the casinos that helped carve out a space for Bitcoin gamblers. Today, it has become one of the best online casino platforms with up to 3,500 casino games on offer.

Plus, it provides both new and existing players with a great range of bonus offers.

Here’s what you can expect.

Available BitStarz bonuses:

• Welcome Bonus : Make a first deposit of at least 0.60 mBTC and enjoy up to 5BTC and 180 free spins spread across your first four deposits.

Make a first deposit of at least 0.60 mBTC and enjoy up to 5BTC and 180 free spins spread across your first four deposits. • Exclusive VIP Bonus : Opt for the VIP bonus on registration and get a 125% match deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC and 100 free spins when you deposit 0.15 BTC.

Opt for the VIP bonus on registration and get a 125% match deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC and 100 free spins when you deposit 0.15 BTC. • No Deposit Bonus : Get up to 20 free spins when you sign up to Bitstarz casino. The full bonus is credited after verifying your email address.

Get up to 20 free spins when you sign up to Bitstarz casino. The full bonus is credited after verifying your email address. • Slots & Table Tournaments : Participate in the slots and table tournaments held every week for an opportunity to win a slice of the prize pool.

Participate in the slots and table tournaments held every week for an opportunity to win a slice of the prize pool. • 50% Monday Reload Bonus : Get a reload bonus of 50% up to 0.11 BTC after your second deposit.

Get a reload bonus of 50% up to 0.11 BTC after your second deposit. • Wednesday Free Spins : Get up to 200 free spins for deposits made on Wednesday.

Pros:

• Exclusive crypto games

Exclusive crypto games • Over 3,500 games in total

Over 3,500 games in total • Great Bitstarz Casino bonus codes

Great • Slots and table games tournaments

Slots and table games tournaments • Live chat customer support

Cons:

• No fiat currency options

Below, our experts will be breaking down all aspects of this casino to see if it is worth it. We will provide an honest Bitstarz casino review to help guide your decision.

Ready? Let’s start.

>>Visit Bitstarz Casino

The Best Stand-Out Features of Bitstarz Online Casino

• Exclusive crypto casino: Enjoy a decent range of crypto banking options, including BTC, ETH, etc. Deposits are instant, and withdrawal limits are decent. The best part is that there are no fees attached! Bitstarz truly is one of the best crypto casinos .

Enjoy a decent range of crypto banking options, including BTC, ETH, etc. Deposits are instant, and withdrawal limits are decent. The best part is that there are no fees attached! Bitstarz truly is one of the . • Excellent website design and layout: Bitstarz has one of the most attractive casino design solutions you will find today. It is highly responsive, and there are shortcuts to everything on the home page.

Bitstarz has one of the most attractive casino design solutions you will find today. It is highly responsive, and there are shortcuts to everything on the home page. • Great loyalty program: Players who register on Bitstarz casino have a chance to enter a loyalty program and collect points to get exclusive perks.

Players who register on Bitstarz casino have a chance to enter a loyalty program and collect points to get exclusive perks. • Weekly tournaments: Bitstarz casino runs a weekly tournament for table and slot games. Players can win up to $5,000 in free spins for slots.

Bitstarz casino runs a weekly tournament for table and slot games. Players can win up to $5,000 in free spins for slots. • Reliable customer support: Bitstarz offers a top-class customer support service team that is reliable and responsive. You can reach customer support via email, live chat, or get help from the detailed FAQs page.

Is Bitstarz Casino a Legit Casino?

Yes. Trustworthy casinos are those that are properly licensed by a known regulatory body. This is the case with Bitstarz casino since it has a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, and we have zero concerns regarding its safety. All our deposits and withdrawals were quick and secure.

Nevertheless, we recommend checking your local laws first before you register and play real money games here.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with Bitstarz?

The sign-up process at Bitstarz casino is pretty straightforward. To sign up, follow these steps:

1. Head to the casino website

Go to the Bitstarz casino page and click on the “ Sign up ” button. You will be redirected to a page to input your email address, preferred username, and password. Next, pick your preferred payment method, and agree to the terms and conditions. Click on the "I Have A Bonus Code" option to apply a bonus code if you have it. If you don’t, simply click on the “Sign up” button to complete your registration.

2. Verify your email

Next, a link will be sent to your email address which you must click to verify your email. After this is done, you will have the opportunity to personalize your account by answering four easy questions. Choose the types of games and bonuses you prefer, and Bitstarz will try to recommend/offer them to you more often. This is not a compulsory step, but it is vital if you want a personalized feel.

3. Deposit funds and claim your bonus

Click on the deposit button to make a deposit. There are two welcome bonuses to choose from, and your decision will determine your deposit. You get 5 BTC + 180 free spins spread across your first four deposits for the standard welcome package. You will need to make a minimum deposit of 0.60 mBTC to get the full bonus.

And that’s it! You can start playing .

Quick BitStarz Review

If you are still wondering if Bitstarz is right for you, here is a quick Bitstarz review.

Game Variety – 4.9/5

Bitstarz online casino has over 3500 casino games on offer, which is impressive. This means there is more than enough to keep any type of player occupied. Slots make up for most of the game collection, with over 800 on offer. This is not a surprise since many players enjoy playing slots.

The slot games come with high RTPs and are powered by many quality developers. These include Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play‘n Go, Endorphina, BetSoft, Microgaming, Booming Games, and many more. These titles extend across various categories, including standard online slot machines, 3D slots, mobile slots, etc. Our top picks for the best online slots at Bitstarz are Sweet Bonanza, Riche Wilde and the Book of Dead, and Mighty Gorilla.

If you want to try your luck at winning big, you may want to check out the progressive jackpot titles. There are 74 progressive jackpot titles available, including the Mega Moolah collection, which can offer more than $10M in winnings! Other great titles to try include Fa Fa Babies, Bulky Fruits, and Riddle of the Sphinx.

There is also a great table game collection with popular games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker all available. They come in numerous variants ensuring your experience is unique all the time. If you prefer less popular titles, table games like Sic Bo and Craps are also available.

As a leading Bitcoin casino, Bitstarz has a category for special Bitcoin games. This is a great option if you use Bitcoin and want to enjoy exclusive games tailored to this cryptocurrency.

Design – 4.8/5

Bitstarz has a great design and an appealing interface like any modern casino. The color mix is great and easy on the eyes and the games are also properly categorized, making it easy to find the game of your choice.

For instance, you will find categories for slots, table games, jackpots, etc. There is also a search bar that you can use to search for specific titles using its name or that of the provider.

To further personalize your experience, Bitstarz casino allows you to pick your preferred game categories, bonuses, wager amounts, etc. Basically, this allows the casino to give you an experience tailored specifically to you. Playing any game is easy, and you should not experience any lags so long as you have a decent connection.

Overall, we were pleased with this aspect of the casino.

Tournaments & Other Promos – 5/5

If you love tournaments, this Bitcoin casino has a few options to keep you occupied. There are weekly slots and table game tournaments that you can partake in.

Any player who has deposited can enter tournaments and stand a chance to win up to $5,000 in free spins weekly. Players can play any slot game to earn points and progress in the tournament. Note that the free spins prizes you win here come with a 40x wagering requirement. This could have been less, but we can't really complain, since you don’t see competitive promos like this one every day.

The table game tournament is similar, except it’s designed for players who enjoy table games. Players stand a chance to win a slice of the prize pool every week if they play any table game on offer.

Lastly, there is a welcome tournament targeted at new players. This is available only for the first week after registration, and you have a chance to win up to $1,000 . You can wager on any game to be eligible for this offer, but winnings also come with a 40x wagering requirement.

Leaderboards for the tournament are updated frequently with players' names, and the amount won is clearly displayed. This helps with transparency and ensures no one is left out. The scores for the weekly tournament are updated at the end of the week after winners have been paid out.

Aside from that, we also loved Bitstarz’s bonuses, including their welcome bonus package of up to 5 Bitcoin (phew!) and 180 free spins as well as the 20 no deposit free spins bonus.

Payment Options – 4.3/5

When it comes to payment options, they are limited depending on your location. Bitstarz allows you to make payments only in cryptocurrencies. This is not surprising since it is a Bitcoin casino, but we would have loved to see other payment options.

Here are all the available cryptos at Bitstarz:

• Bitcoin,

Bitcoin, • Dogecoin,

Dogecoin, • Litecoin,

Litecoin, • Ethereum (it’s also one of the best Ethereum casinos !),

Ethereum (it’s also one of the !), • Bitcoin Cash,

Bitcoin Cash, • Tether

The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC. For withdrawals, the minimum amount is 0.0002 BTC while you can withdraw a maximum of 10 BTC, which is decent. Other methods like Litecoin and Ethereum have a $50 minimum withdrawal and a maximum withdrawal of $20,000. This figure can also vary depending on the currency you choose.

Bet Limits and Customer Support – 4.4

There are no set min/max bet limits at Bitstarz casino. The betting range differs based on the crypto option you choose. However, if you are playing with a bonus, you will be limited to a maximum bet of $5 per game. Asides from this, there is not much information regarding the bet limits on the platform.

Getting help is also easy, as there is a very detailed FAQs page that provides answers to most of the common questions. You can reach the team via email at support@bitstarz or via live chat support for urgent queries. The team is very helpful and always willing to help, but there is no phone number you can use to reach them.

Bitstarz Casino Review: Final Score

Based on our benchmarks in the Bitstarz casino review, which cover all the vital areas to you as a player, we rate it 4.5.

We got this score by reviewing the games, design, user interface, customer support, payment options, and bonuses. Still, you don't have to take our word for it. Sign up to Bitstarz to see for yourself. After verifying your email, you will instantly be credited with 20 free spins and a match deposit welcome bonus after your first deposit.

What Bonuses Are Available at Bitstarz?

When you register at Bitstarz casino and make a deposit, you are eligible for up to 5BTC + 180 free spins. The bonus is spread across your first four deposits as follows:

• 1st deposit – 100% match deposit up to 1BTC + 180 free spins. You are instantly credited 20 free spins, while the remaining 160 free spins are split into 20 free spins daily for eight days.

1st deposit – 100% match deposit up to 1BTC + 180 free spins. You are instantly credited 20 free spins, while the remaining 160 free spins are split into 20 free spins daily for eight days. • 2nd deposit – 50% match deposit up to 1 BTC

2nd deposit – 50% match deposit up to 1 BTC • 3rd deposit - 50% match deposit up to 2 BTC

3rd deposit - 50% match deposit up to 2 BTC • 4th deposit - 100% match deposit up to 1 BTC

If you want the full 160 free spins, you will need to make a first deposit of 0.60 mBTC. Bit if you want only the bonus, you must deposit 0.20 mBTC.

The deposit bonuses come with a 40x wagering requirement and are valid for seven days. If you don't meet the requirements before then, you forfeit the bonus funds and earnings. Also, when making wagers with the bonus, you are limited to a maximum bet of $5.

If you are a high roller, you may want to settle for the exclusive VIP bonus. This bonus is a 125% match deposit up to 1 BTC and 100 free spins. It requires a minimum deposit of 0.15 BTC, and you get your 100 free spins credited instantly. However, it is attached to a 40x wagering requirement which you must meet in 7 days.

After registering at Bitstarz casino, you instantly get 20 no deposit free spins bonus. You first get ten free spins after you register, and to get the remaining 10; you will need to verify your email via the link sent to you.

New players have a chance to battle for up to $1,000 in a tournament after their first week of registering. The prize pool is split among the top 200 players and comes with a 40x wagering requirement.

The loyalty program tournament targets players who bet consistently at Bitstarz casino. Like most loyalty programs, you rise through the levels by playing real money games. Once you get a new milestone, as shown in the progression bar, you are taken to the next level.

Tournaments for the loyalty program occur every two months, and cash prizes have a 10x wagering requirement attached. Also, all games contribute differently to the wagering requirement.

Bitstarz casino runs slots and table tournaments every week. They are pretty straightforward: players need to play slot games to be eligible for slot tournaments and table games for table tournaments. Slot tournaments come with up to $5,000 in free spins. You will need to have made deposits on the platform to be eligible for these bonuses.

Get a reload bonus of 50% up to 0.11 BTC after your second deposit at Bitstarz casino every Monday. The maximum bet per game round for this bonus is 0.15 mBTC, and it is attached to a 40x wagering requirement.

Get up to 200 free spins for deposits made on Wednesday. The number of free spins you get will depend on your deposit amount. Here are the available promos:

• Deposit 0.5 mBTC and get 20 free spins

Deposit 0.5 mBTC and get 20 free spins • Deposit 1.8 mBTC and get 80 free spins

Deposit 1.8 mBTC and get 80 free spins • Deposit 3.5 mBTC and get 200 free spins

Free spins are credited to your account within 24 hours, and any winnings from free spins come with a 40x wagering requirement.

Bitstarz Bonus Codes

You don't need to input a bonus code to claim the bonus offers at Bitstarz casino . However, you can input it in the required field if you have one.

Wagering Requirements at Bitstarz Casino

Take note of the wagering requirements and time limits of bonuses when you accept the offer.

The majority of the bonuses on Bitstarz casino have a 40x wagering requirement attached to them, while you will have an average of 7 days to fulfill them. Also, note that games contribute to your wagering requirement differently, with slots contributing 100%. Make sure you go through the terms and conditions first before accepting any bonus on this platform.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Bitstarz

This is one of the best online casinos there is, with a stellar reputation - and it’s the best alternative for slots players.

It has an incredible list of bonuses ranging from a standard welcome bonus, Bitcoin welcome bonus, referral bonus, Cafe Casino Perks loyalty program, etc. Just like Bitstarz, it has excellent fast-paced tournaments every day.

Click here to get the best Cafe Casino bonus

Las Atlantis is a fantastic casino that has numerous welcome bonuses, one of them being a massive 280% match-up bonus up to $14,000! The best part is that the wagering requirement is reasonable at 35x (lower than Bitstarz’s).

On top of these, you will enjoy a good range of payment options, very responsive customer support, and a fantastic selection of games.

Get your welcome offer at Las Atlantis

This is another highly reputable name in the industry. It provides players with an amazing welcome bonus of up to $3,000 attached with a 25x wagering requirement. This is lower than what Bitstarz casino offers, making it ideal if you don't want to spend long hours meeting wagering requirements. What's more, it’s one of the best poker sites , which can’t exactly be said for Bitstarz.

Claim the best Ignition Casino bonuses

Related Post: Best Bitcoin betting sites

Bitstarz Honest Player Reviews

We searched the internet for other people who had used Bitstarz casino to find out what they had to say. The comments were relatively positive and were in line with the results from our Bitstarz review, as you can see from the images below.

Bitstarz Casino Review: Final Verdict

If you are looking for a Bitcoin casino with a massive selection of games, Bitstarz Casino is where you should be. The game selection is one of the largest we have come across, with over 3500 titles from top developers. You'll find slots, table games, jackpot games, and exclusive Bitcoin titles here.

There are also amazing deposit bonuses, including a welcome bonus of up 5BTC + 180 free spins.

We were pleased with our overall experience on this platform, and we are confident you would be too. Sign up to this casino today and enjoy all the fantastic casino games and bonuses it offers.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only and not in any way recommendatory or reflective of the views of TNM. Further, do note that the sites set out in the article are rated 18+ only.

Gambling in any form or media is subject to applicable Indian laws, and may be regulated or prohibited in various states in India. Therefore, you should obtain separate advice or undertake an independent check on the legal framework and environment regulating gambling before participating in any such online gambling activity.

Gambling comes with its fair share of financial risks and may be addictive, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites. Therefore, please play responsibly and at your own risk.

This content is distributed by GamingGram

The following resources may be helpful as well: