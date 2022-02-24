Bitcoin tumbles by 8% while gold rallies on fear of war

In this article, we will try to answer some of the questions that crypto investors generally have regarding the correlation between crypto markets and geopolitical factors, short and long term outlook for the crypto market and investment strategies during global uncertainty that could help readjust their risk appetites to prepare better for the future.

Did the Russia-Ukraine standoff cause this panic sell in crypto?

Yes. The cryptocurrency market plunged by 9% as tensions escalated in Ukraine after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine. This has triggered panic selling across all financial markets leaving investors in a state of panic. Top 20 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalisation have fallen more than 20% in the last week. On the flip side, US dollar and gold have gained considerably as investors are seeking less volatile assets amidst geopolitical uncertainty. As a general note, panic sell of riskier assets is an expected reaction to any global crisis.

Can prices of crypto assets still go down?

At any given moment, there is a possibility of crypto asset prices going down as much as there is a chance of going up. It is advisable to stay objective at all times and evaluate risk appropriately to survive during uncertain times. Crypto markets have experienced brutal pullbacks like 50-90% in the past, so given the current sentiment and price levels, thereâ€™s a decent chance of crypto assets to absorb another 20% price dip or maybe more during this correction period.

As a crypto investor, what can I do?

If thereâ€™s one thing, then it is getting educated about the fundamentals of the crypto assets. During the COVID19 pandemic, we witnessed one of the biggest crashes in the crypto and stock markets. However, both recovered to new all-time highs within 18 months. So, when the current crisis is viewed from this perspective, it presents an opportunity for investors.

When to buy crypto assets in these times?

Using technical analysis to do trading can be avoided as technical levels and indicators can get invalidated quickly during a global crisis. The best strategy to implement is to average your costs using SIPs. SIPs lets you invest systematically in regular periods of time in order to beat volatility like we are witnessing from November.

Having said that, balance is key when approaching investments especially during a global crisis. It is advisable to offload some of the capital that are in riskier assets into safer ones like gold, bonds etc for the time being. Once crypto shows signs of life, some of it can again be re-routed into the asset class.

Meanwhile, accounting for personal expenses, one should continue to invest if they have long term conviction on large caps such as Bitcoin or Ethereum as they have the potential to bounce back every time. With altcoin price movements largely correlated to Bitcoin, it is imperative to wait till Bitcoin establishes a clear uptrend to consider an investment in altcoins.

