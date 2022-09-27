Bird-hit forces Delhi-bound Air India flight to make emergency landing in Kannur

A team of engineers have arrived in Kannur for repairs and the passengers are expected to be flown back to Delhi on the same flight.

A Delhi-bound Air India flight that took off from Kozhikode, was forced to land at the Kannur airport on Monday, September 26. The flight made an emergency landing due to a bird-hit, and officials said that repairs are underway and that the plane is expected to leave for Delhi on Tuesday, September 27. An Air India official at the airport told PTI that of the total 135 passengers, some had cancelled their tickets and taken an Indigo flight, while some others had re-scheduled their travel leaving around 85 persons who were accommodated in hotels in Kannur.

"Of the 85, 24 were foreign-bound passengers and they were sent to their respective destinations in Dubai and Bahrain on Air India Express flights yesterday and this morning. Now 61 domestic passengers are presently here and they would be sent to Delhi on the same plane once it is repaired," the official said. The airlines made arrangements for the passengers to spend the night at hotels in Kannur. The official also said that seven engineers arrived in Kannur from Delhi and they are presently examining and repairing the aircraft's engines which had remains of the birds which hit it.

After the repair work is completed, they will carry out engine run-ups to ascertain if the aircraft was flight worthy and if all goes well, the flight is tentatively scheduled to take-off at 1.30 PM, he said. "It could also be later than that," he added. The airport SHO also confirmed these developments and told PTI that the flight will take off only after it is certified fit to fly.

The flight with 135 passengers had originated from Kozhikode and landed in the Kannur airport before flying to Delhi. Soon after the incident, officials said that the flight was grounded for maintenance and checks,