Bird flu detected in two Kerala districts, around 40,000 birds to be culled

Farmers will be compensated for the losses they face, K Raju, Minister for Forests, Animal Husbandry and Zoos, told the media.

Around 40,000 birds will be culled after a bird flu outbreak was reported in two districts of Kerala, K Raju, the state’s Minister for Forests, Animal Husbandry and Zoos, told the media on Monday. The outbreak was reported in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts — in the Kuttanad region that falls in these two districts.

In Alappuzha, many ducks have died due to bird flu, the minister said, adding that while there is no need for concern, there is a need to be vigilant. “12,000 birds have died of fever. Birds in the radius of one kilometre around the area where the outbreak of bird flu has been detected will be culled. Around 40,000 birds may be culled. Farmers will be compensated for the losses,” the minister told the media.

K Raju added that control rooms, headed by veterinary department officers, will be started in all districts to monitor the situation.

The Union government had recently released guidelines after reports of the death of a large number of birds, including several migratory birds, in Himachal Pradesh and other states. Stating that it was a matter of serious concern, the government said that preliminary reports indicate that it is a case of Avian Influenza virus.

“Considering this grave situation, the Ministry requests the State/UT's to take all possible measures and precautions to prevent the transmission of diseases, if any, in other animals/birds and human beings. Surveillance for mortality of wildlife, particularly in needs to be taken up on priority and States are requested to report such incidences of mortality to this Ministry,” the government said.

Birds affected with bird flu show symptoms such as tremors, diarrhoea, head-tilts and paralysis. The government has said that the disease spreads quickly, causing paralysis and staggering, and the virus is transmitted between affected poultry and recently from poultry to wild birds and vice-versa.

In view of a large number of migratory birds visiting India during this time, movement of birds to wetlands is also possible and the government has requested the states to keep a strict vigil on the wintering habitats of migratory birds, including wetlands, for any mortality or disease outbreak signs. The Union government has also asked states to monitor the situation and appoint a state-level monitoring committee.