Bipin Rawat takes charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff

Gen Rawat will be able to serve as CDS for a period of up to three years, after the government amended the rules extending the age of retirement to 65 years.

Former Army Chief Bipin Rawat took charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Wednesday, and said that his task is to create synergy between different wings of the armed forces. General Rawat, who demitted office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army on Tuesday received the guard of honour from all the three forces.

Apart from the new CDS, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy Chief Karambir Singh and other senior officers were also present during the guard of honour.

Speaking to the media, Rawat said, "All the three services will work as a team. As per the task given to the Chief of Defence Staff, we have to enhance integration and do better resource management."

He also asserted that the task that has been given to him is to create "synergy" between the tri-services. “Our action will depend on teamwork. We have to achieve more through our integrity and teamwork," he said.

He also said that the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day, remarks that come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised. "We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day," he said.

Gen Rawat said his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) will have his office in South Block and shall have the parent service uniform, officials said on Tuesday.

Sources told PTI that the insignia of the CDS draws emblematic elements from all three services of the armed forces — two swords (Army), an eagle (signifying the Indian Air Force), and an anchor (Navy) and the State emblem of Ashok Chakra, encompassed by what appears to be a laurel.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had, in a landmark decision last week, approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services. A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

With inputs from PTI and IANS