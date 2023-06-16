Biparjoy cyclone wreaks havoc on Western Railway train schedules

Western Railway (WR) train schedules too took a big hit as cyclone Biparjoy "landed" in Gujarat, with cancellations or partial operations of around 180 services on the Gujarat sector, an official said here on Friday.

news Biparjoy cyclone

As cyclone Biparjoy "landed" in Gujarat, the Western Railway (WR) trains schedules were hit with cancellations or partial operations of around 180 services on the Gujarat sector, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said here on Friday, June 15.

With this a total of 100 trains have been cancelled, 40 short-terminated and another 40 short-originated as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and train operations due to the cyclone.

Thakur said that various other safety and pre-emptive steps were being taken while the passengers would be entitled to refunds as per the extant rules.

Today, (June 16) the Porbandar-Veraval Express and its return services (19207-19208) are cancelled, the Sarvodaya Express (12474) between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Gandhidham was short-terminated as Ahmedabad.

The Bhuj-Sabarmati Special train (09456) of June 16, which was earlier cancelled, will short-originate from Gandhidham, while the Sarvodaya Express (12473) will now short-originate from Ahmedabad on Saturday June 17.