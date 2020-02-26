Bike-borne man shoots woman outside PG in Bengaluru

Police said the woman Subhashree Priyadarshini is now out of danger.

In a shocking incident on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru, a 25-year-old woman working with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), was shot with a country-made pistol by a bike-borne man near her paying guest accommodation at Munnekolala near Marathahalli.

The victim was identified as Subhashree Priyadarshini, a native of Odisha, who has been residing in Bengaluru for the last two years. The shooting occurred just as she was returning from work to her PG around 6 pm.

The Marathahalli Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and also under the Arms Act.

The man shot once on her stomach with a 7.65mm pistol before vanishing from the spot. Soon after this, a bleeding Subhashree was taken to hospital by another resident of the PG and the police were also informed.

According to jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield MN Anucheth, Subhashree is out of danger.

At 2.30 am on Wednesday morning, the accused was found grievously injured and in an unconscious state near Marathahalli Bridge on Outer Ring Road, the police said. He has been admitted to Sakra hospital and is in a critical condition.

The accused has been identified as Amarendra Pattanaik, aged 33 years and also hailing from Odisha.

Doctors attending to him say that he has accident related injuries as well as self-inflicted injuries to his neck.

At the crime scene, a notebook was found which has 17 pages of handwritten notes by the accused. The last page of the notebook reads like a death note and indicates his last wish, police added.

Police said that prima facie it looks like he may have attempted to kill himself after shooting Priyadarshini.