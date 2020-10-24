Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu to play siblings in upcoming film

The film will mark the directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Sanu John Varughese.

Flix Mollywood

Biju Menon and Parvathy Thirvothu have been signed up for a new film and they have started shooting for it already. The two have been in the film industry for several years now but this is the first time they are sharing the screen space. Veteran cinematographer Sanu John Varughese is making his directorial debut with this flick with Aashiq Abuâ€™s OPM Dream Mill and Santhosh T Kuruvillaâ€™s Moonshot Entertainment bankrolling it jointly.

The two lead actors will be playing brother and sister in the film. Other actors in important roles include Sharafudheen, Arya Salim and Saiju Kurup.

The shooting began at the Infant Jesus Bethany Convent Higher Secondary School in Manarcad, Kottayam, inaugurated by former MLA VN Vasavan. The story, script and dialogues are written by Sanu in association with Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardanan.

The technical crew of this film includes Neha Nair- Yakzan Gary Pereira duo for scoring the music and G Srinivas Reddy to handle the cinematography with director Mahesh Narayanan roped in to do the edits.

Santhosh T Kuruvilla, one of the producers, wrote on Facebook that Biju Menon will play a strong character like his role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The team hopes to release the film in theatres in January 2021.

Watch: Prithviraj and Biju Menon sing for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was Biju Menonâ€™s last film release, it came out in February of this year before the lockdown due to the coronavirus had begun. The film received positive reviews from all quarters. Ayyappanum Koshiyum had Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. While Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service. Late filmmaker Sachy had directed this film.

Read: Sachy is no more but his 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' has lit a new path for 'mass' cinema

The actor is currently expecting the release of Thuramukham in which he shares the screen space with Nivin Pauly. Rajeev Ravi, besides directing this film is also cranking the camera. B Ajith Kumar is handling the edits for this flick which has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari, Darshana Rajendran and Ajinth Thomas in the supporting roles.

Parvathy currently has Rachiyamma waiting for release. There was an update earlier this year that Parvathy has wrapped up the shooting for her portions and has completed dubbing as well. Confirming this, the actor has posted a picture with her team. Cinematographer-turned-director Venu has directed this segment of an anthology that has three other segments directed by Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi and Jay R Krishnan. Rachiyamma is based on the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Uroobâ€™s short story Rachiyamma, written in 1969.

(Content provided by Digital Native)