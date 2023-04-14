Bihar youth alleges harassment over language in Bengaluru, police refute claim

In the video, Yadav identifies himself as a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur and can be heard using abusive language to describe how Hindi-speaking people are being mistreated in Bengaluru.

news Crime

A video of a youth from Bihar accusing three people in Bengaluru of abusing and harassing him due to his inability to speak Kannada, the local language, has gone viral on social media. The incident allegedly took place on April 7, when the man was working at a restaurant in Bengaluru. The customers who allegedly misbehaved with the man were reportedly unable to communicate with him as they only knew Kannada, while he only knew Hindi.

In response to the issue, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that an inquiry has been initiated, and the man has left for Bihar. "We found out that there was an altercation between him and another group who only knew Kannada. It was not a harassment issue. However, we have initiated an inquiry on this," he said, adding that they are in touch with the man. According to an Indian Express report, the man intentionally turned this into a language issue by shouting in the middle of the road. So far, no formal complaint has been filed.

The man has been identified as Nitesh Kumar Yadav, who works at an eatery in north Bengaluru. In the video, Yadav, who identifies himself as a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, can be heard using abusive language to describe how Hindi-speaking people are being mistreated in Bengaluru. He says, "I am from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, and I work at a food stall in Bengaluru. The people who come to our stall have a major problem with Hindi-speaking people. What do they think of themselves? Will they kill us? Everybody abuses and belittles us, without even showing mercy. I request the government to do justice to the Hindi-speaking people in Karnataka."