Biharâ€™s Muzaffarpur reports 150 cases of dog bites in a day

Many victims have alleged that stepping out of their houses has become very risky as the dogs attack in packs.

news News

Panic gripped Bihar's Muzaffarpur district after 150 cases of dog bites were reported in the past 24 hours, sources said here on Tuesday, March 14. On Monday, while 100 victims went to Sadar hospital to take anti-rabies vaccines, Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) received 50 patients. A long queue was witnessed in both the hospitals.

Many victims alleged that stepping out of their houses has become very risky as the dogs attack in packs. Majority of the victims are women and children. Some people have now resorted to carrying batons to save themselves.

According to an official at the district civil surgeonâ€™s office, 4,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccines have been administered in the past 13 days. He said that even those with no bites are also turning up at the hospitals to take anti-rabies vaccine in advance.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Muzaffarpur has hired a team of experts to capture stray dogs in the district.