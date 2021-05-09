In biggest single-day spike, TN sees 27,397 new COVID-19 cases

The state presently has 1,39,401 active COVID-19 cases of which 32,858 are in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases and fatalities on May 8, with 27,397 new infections and 241 deaths (61 without any comorbidities), taking the COVID-19 tally to 13.51 lakh and the death toll to 15,412. A medical bulletin said 23,110 people were discharged on Saturday taking the tally of recoveries very close to 12 lakh, leaving 1,39,401 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for the most number of new infections at 6,846 and the capital city presently has 32,858 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 3,83,644 persons in Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,153 patients have succumbed to it. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,458 cases, Coimbatore 2,117 Thiruvallur 1,284 and Madurai 1,217. Thirty-one districts reported new cases in triple digits, among which were Kancheepuram 906, Thanjavur 857, Tuticorin 853 Tiruchirappalli 820, Erode 779, Tirunelveli 674, Tiruppur 655, Salem 550, Kanyakumari 542 and Cuddalore 519.

A total of 1,55,998 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,38,54,797.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is readying 12,500 beds with oxygen lines on a war footing to meet the escalating demand for such beds for those availing treatment in government hospitals. Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that these beds will be ready by May 15. "The 200-year-old Stanley medical college hospital in Chennai will get an additional 750 beds from Monday," the Minister told reporters after inspecting the oxygen plant and RT-PCR lab at the hospital on Saturday.

On Friday, during an inspection by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the health facility in the Chennai Trade Centre, health officials had sought the creation of additional 12,500 beds with oxygen lines at government hospitals in the state. The government would also explore ways to step up oxygen production in the state, he added.

