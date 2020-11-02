'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4: From Velmurugan's eviction to RJ Suchi's wildcard entry

The week started with Vijayadasami celebrations and came with interesting moments between contestants.

Flix Entertainment

After a tumultuous week inside Bigg Boss Tamil house, singer Velmurugan was evicted, becoming the second contestant to leave the show. Singer and Radio Jockey Suchitra, entered the house as a wildcard contestant. While interacting with Kamal Haasan she said that of all seasons this seems to be the toughest season and she is here to shake things up for more entertainment.

While the housemates were upset over Velmurugan's eviction this week Suchi's entry into the house was a indeed shock. She got a warm reception from the housemates but her entry shocked few others. Interacting with housemates, Bigg Boss gave the first task to Suchi, asking her to rate housemates with emojis based on their behaviour inside the house.

Last week, Aari, Suresh Chakravarthy, Anitha Sampath, Nisha, Velmurugan and Ajeedh were nominated for eviction. Velmurugan who was considered as the weakest of all received the least votes. Interacting with Kamal Haasan, Velmugugan turned emotional and shared that he was upset over his eviction so early from the show, especially since he was doing it for his daughter. Velmurugan is the second contestant to get evicted from the Kamal Haasan hosted show after veteran actor Rekha. She was evicted during the second week. While Ajeedh was supposed to be evicted the next week, he used his eviction-free pass and saved his spot.

The week started with Vijayadasami celebrations with tasks hosted by Anitha. She spoke about how widowed women are treated badly in the society. She referred to Sureshâ€™s act as an example and added her own personal story to elaborate and this ended up hurting the latter who refused to speak to her.

There were many interpretations for Anithaâ€™s stand that day from other contestants like Archana. However, Kamal pointed out that Anitha was correct and that the other contestants should acknowledge their prejudices.

This week it was Bala and Aari's turn to lead house tasks. Bala slacked off his responsibility of housekeeping chores and ended up fighting with the house captain of the week, Archana. Bala felt he was being targeted and not given the benefit of the doubt that he deserved. Others interpreted Balaâ€™s anger as arrogance. The heated fight between Archana and Bala turned into sentimental show later.

Kamal Haasan while interacting with Aari during the weekend episode pointed out that when housemates split into two teams for game strategy, their judgements were largely clouded. Bala thought Rio was a main influencer of the group while Rio felt the same way about Bala, he said. Kamal shed light on this division, widened the crack more, and appreciated Aari for his honesty.

It is well known Kamal will always utilise the show to take a stand on several social and political issues. This week Kamal was seen wearing his Makkal Needhi Maiyyam(MNM) Party flags as cuffs.

(Content provided by Digital Native)