â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Tamil 4: From Aajeedhâ€™s eviction to Suresh-Sanam clash

Suresh Chakravarthy, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Aajeedh Khalique and Anitha Sampath were nominated to face this weekâ€™s eviction.

Flix Entertainment

After Rekhaâ€™s eviction last week in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Aajeedh Khalique and Anitha Sampath were nominated to face this weekâ€™s eviction. And the week ended with Aajeedh polling the least votes from the audience and getting evicted. As he had won an eviction free pass from last weekâ€™s task, he used it to save himself from the eviction. Finally, host Kamal declared that there was no eviction this week.

Rio became the captain of the week. Though he tried to keep his fellow housemates close together under his captaincy, Bala, Aari and few others felt that Rio has a certain number of people to back him. They look at this as a threat and admire his ability to earn such trustworthy people around him.

Sanam had a high and low point this week, especially with Suresh. During the luxury task, Kingdom or forest, Sanam and Suresh clashed. Suresh used hurtful words towards Sanam during tasks and called it part of the game. He ended up hitting her with a sceptre on her forehead. She burst out in anger, which created sympathy for Suresh, as intended by the show-runners. The rest of the housemates considered Suresh to be the most cunning and challenging contestant in the house. Following this Suresh requested Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room, where he broke down and requested to be evicted from the show. Later he was convinced by Bigg Boss and came back to the house.

Housemates participated in debate tasks. Nisha shone as itâ€™s her field. Bala asserted himself as a challenging player. Velmurugan had a certain high and low point too. He was disheartened when he found that he had a thin skin for the criticism from his fellow contestants. But everyone empathised with him for his humble roots and his difficulty in adjusting to new people because of his different upbringing. Despite not getting enough audience support, Anitha came very close to eviction. She did find some sympathy as she wasnâ€™t given a chance to express herself among men.

During the weekend episode, Kamal Haasan grilled Suresh and Sanam on the sceptre incident. After hearing both versions, Kamal condemned Suresh for the attack on women and said it shouldnâ€™t happen in his show at any cost. He also told Sanam that she had crossed the limits of decency when she lost her cool. Later, Sanam and Suresh apologised to each other in Kamalâ€™s presence. Kamal pointed out that Archana Chandhoke was trying to act like the host of the house by trying to take control of too many things. He said that from the outside it looked as if Archana was anchoring the show. He also appreciated Aari for his honesty in tasks.

It is well-known that Kamal utilises the show to take a stand on various social and political issues. It is believed that the show could serve as a platform for the actor to reach out to the people of the state. As in previous episodes, this week also Kamal mocked and made indirect comments about Tamil Nadu politicians.

(Content provided by Digital Native)