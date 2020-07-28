‘Bigg Boss’ fame Oviyaa slams show for ‘torturing contestants’

Oviyaa added that the makers should not ‘torture’ the contestants for the sake of TRPs.

Flix Kollywood

Actor and model Oviyaa, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil in its very first season, has suggested on Twitter that the show does not do enough to protect the mental health of the contestants.

Although Oviyaa owes her current popularity to the show hosted by Kamal Haasan, the actor had a tough time on the sets. There was a huge controversy when the actor allegedly tried to take her own life in the house. Oviyaa was attracted to her housemate Arav but the latter was not interested in making a commitment. Further, she was isolated by the others in the house.

On Twitter, Oviyaa asked her followers if they agreed or disagreed with banning Bigg Boss.

Do you agree or disagree to ban big boss show? — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) July 25, 2020

While people voiced their opinions, Oviyaa added that the makers should not “torture” the contestants for the sake of TRPs.

I wish they should not torture contestants until commit suicide for TRP — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) July 25, 2020

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil aired on Star Vijay from 25 June to 30 September, 2017. Oviyaa’s exit after her suicide attempt led to a lot of discussion about the show’s ethics. Oviyaa was in the house for 41 days after which she quit, claiming mental distress. She allegedly tried to take her own life because she was not allowed to leave the show when she wanted to.

Responding to a user who said that contestants should read the contract of the show before committing themselves, Oviyaa said that a contract should not be a “license to put someone in mental trauma” (sic).

A contract paper should not be the license to put someone in mental trauma or make dem commit suicide.every life matters! I'm not saying to ban the show.atleat show some mercy sir!we are all human — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) July 28, 2020

She also added that she does not want to see another Sushant in Tamil Nadu.

I dnt want to see another sushanth in tamilnadu .. vitiduge.. it's my mistake — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) July 28, 2020

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has renewed discussions on mental health, bullying and nepotism in the film industries.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu