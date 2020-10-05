Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of IPL 2020 with injury in blow for SRH

Bhuvneshwar sustained a hip injury while bowling the 19th over during the match against CSK on Friday.

Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remainder of the 13th edition of the IPL because of a hip injury he suffered during SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sources told ANI that he won’t be able to participate further in the tournament.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," the source said.

He sustained the injury while bowling the 19th over during the match against CSK. He tried bowling but had to stop mid-way in his run-up twice before walking off the field after consulting with the physio.

Talking about Bhuvneshwar's state in the post-match presentation, SRH skipper David Warner said, "I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this question when we have more information.”

The injury didn’t look too serious when Warner mentioned at the toss in the next game against the Mumbai Indians that he will be out only for a couple of matches. This statement from Warner would have come as relief for SRH fans as he is an integral part of their bowling and leadership group.

However, Bhuvneshwar has been forced to skip the remaining games. He is also a vital cog in the national side and this decision has been taken keeping in mind that India’s next assignment is against Australia.

SRH have so far played five matches in the current season, winning just two of them. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the team lost by 34 runs after MI posted a mammoth 208 in 20 overs.

India play a full series against Australia in December, which will see them fight it out in a 4-match test series, followed by an ODI series.