Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses himself from SC-appointed panel over farm laws

Mann said that he was ready to sacrifice the position so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and the farmers of the country.

news Farmers' Protest

After the protesting farmer unions at the Delhi border refused to engage with the committee formed by the Supreme Court to address their grievances on the farm laws, one of the four committee members, former MP and President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Bhupinder Singh Mann has recused himself from the panel.

“While I am thankful to Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for nominating me in the 4 member committee to start dialogue with Kisan Unions on the three laws brought in by the Central Government .. As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and the farmers of the country,” he wrote in a statement issued by the BKU. “I am recusing myself from the Committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws, and set up a committee to address the farmers’ grievances, which will also be a part of judicial proceedings. Along with Bhupinder Singh Mann, the Supreme Court had appointed three others - agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute Pramod Kumar Joshi, and President of Shetkari Sanghatana Anil Ghanwat - to the committee.

The farmer unions had said that they will not be appearing for any negotiations with the Supreme Court committee, terming the members "not dependable”. They declared thatthat they will continue the agitation.

“It is clear that the Court is being misguided by various forces even in its constitution of a committee. These are people who are known for their support to the three Acts and have actively advocated for the same,” the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee had said in a statement.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s announced its decision to set up the committee, screenshots of the pro-farm laws views of the committee members went viral on social media. Bhupinder Singh was found to have led a pro-farm laws delegation to seek their implementation. Mann had sought implementation of the farm laws with some amendments, which the Union government has agreed to accept.

