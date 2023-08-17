Bhim Army demands actor Upendra’s arrest over his remark on Dalits, stage protest

An interim stay order was given on the FIR against actor Upendra at Chennamanakere Achukattu police station. The police who had registered another FIR against him have not proceeded on it so far.

news Casteism

Bhim Army held a protest on Thursday, August 17, against the delay in arresting Kannada actor and politician Upendra, against whom a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged for making derogatory remarks against Dalits. The protesters gathered at Halasuru police station and demanded that Upendra be arrested as more than 48 hours had elapsed since the FIR had been lodged against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bhim Army leader Rajashekhar said an FIR had been registered more than 48 hours ago and though the normal practice is to arrest someone within 24 hours, he has still not been arrested. Other Dalit organisations also participated in the protests. Protesters at the site complained that Upendra was being protected by the police higher-ups and it was disgraceful that thousands of people had come out to the streets to protest to ensure the arrest of a single person. The protesters also threatened to lay siege to the residence of Home Minister G Parameshwara if the police refused to take any action on the complaint.

Upendra, on August 14, obtained an interim stay from the Karnataka High Court on the FIR lodged against him at the Chennamanakere Achukattu police station, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaints were registered against the actor for his alleged remarks made by him during a live session on Facebook, during the sixth anniversary celebration of his political party, Uttama Prajakeeya Party.

During the live session held on August 12, Upendra, while commenting on trolls, said that “if there is a town, then there will be a ‘Holegeri’.” The term ‘Holegeri’ in Kannada refers to a part of a village or town where the Scheduled Caste community, Holeyas live. Based on a complaint filed by Madhusudhan KN, an officer with the Social Welfare Department, the Chennamanakere Acchukattu police registered an FIR against Upendra under the SC/ST Act. The complainant said the Department had received several complaints from people who were upset by Upendra’s comments, which appeared to portray the Holeya community in a negative light.

As protests erupted against his comments, Upendra approached the court seeking a stay on the FIR, stating that he had merely used a Kannada proverb and had not insulted any Dalits or SC/STs. He had also apologised earlier for his comments and said he had made the comment accidentally and had no intention of hurting any community. Dalit organisations around Bengaluru had also burnt his effigy as a mark of protest.