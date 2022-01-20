Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in UP polls

Gorakhpur Sadar goes to polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Prominent Dalit face and founder of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) party, Chandra Shekhar Aazad, will fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from Gorakhpur Sadar seat, the party announced on Thursday, January 20. Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitaay - Bahujan Sukhaay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat, the party said in a statement on social media. ASP (K)'s national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

Chandra Shekhar Azad, the 35-year-old lawyer-turned-activist, had co-founded the Dalit rights outfit Bhim Army and he is its national president. He launched the ASP (K) in March 2020 and is the party president. Gorakhpur Sadar goes to polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. The results will be declared on March 10.

Aazad was until recently in talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for a tie-up to contest the polls but was offered only two seats by it. In retaliation, Aazad had on Tuesday said that his party would no longer approach the SP for an alliance as it was a matter of self respect , but added he was open to finding new allies for the polls.

The leader has often said his fight is against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS.

Meanwhile, with a second list of 41 candidates, the Congress has announced 166 candidates who will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The BJP, which is currently in power in the state and is contesting in alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party, has announced 110 candidates.