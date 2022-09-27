Bhavana forced to justify her clothes amid organised social media attack

In what seems to be another round of organised social media attack against the actor, abusive comments were made against her choice of clothes.

“There are people trying to send me back to darkness.” This is what actor Bhavana wrote in an Instagram post after she was forced to justify the clothes she wore to receive the Golden Visa in Dubai. This is after a short clip of a video in which she is seen dancing with fans around her went viral. Bhavana had worn a loose white top (a poncho) over her pants and danced cheerfully. But soon after the video came out, a number of comments began to appear below it, abusing her and her choice of clothes, calling her names, in what seems to be an organised attack against the actor.

Some of the comments were directed at her clothes, in which it was said that her "skin" was seen under the top whenever she raised her hands. Many comments asked men to stay away from her or they would face cases of harassment. Bhavana wrote: "Even as I try to convince myself each day that everything will be alright and keep my sorrows apart for the sake of my dear ones, there are a lot of people who try to send me back to the darkness by insulting me for everything I do and hurt me with their words. I know that that is how they find happiness in life. If that is how you get your happiness I won't stop that." She also attached an interview in which she explained that she was wearing a slip below the top.

Many also came in support of the actor, urging her to ignore the abusers. Instagram influencer Aysha Markerouse wrote that Bhavana should not even have bothered to explain. “When people lift their hands, what else do you see? A museum? Or DD1 channel? If one doesn’t wear a slip will one be arrested and hanged for it? Are we in Afghanistan for it to be illegal?” Aysha asked.

Five and a half years ago, Bhavana, who has been active in the Malayalam film industry, was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. The actor has since been fighting for justice in court, and facing a lot of social media attack from supporters of the alleged mastermind of her attack – actor Dileep. This last episode seems to be yet another attempt of organised attack against the survivor.

She has not acted in another Malayalam film after that, though she has worked in Kannada films. Earlier this year, she came out revealing her identity through an Instagram post and later through media interviews. It was only recently that Bhavana decided to come back to Malayalam cinema, a space that she has described as unsafe for her.