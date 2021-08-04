Bharti Airtel reports net profit of Rs 284 crore for April-June quarter

The company had posted a loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Money Telecom

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 284 crore for the April-June quarter. The company had posted a loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

It posted quarterly revenue of Rs 26,854 crore during the quarter under review, up 21.2 per cent YoY. The company continues to garner a strong share of the 4G net adds in the market.

4G data customers increased by 33.4 per cent YoY to 184.4 million compared to the previous year. Over the last 4 quarters, the company has added 46 million 4G customers to its network. ARPU (Average revenue per user) continues to be the best in industry, with average data usage per data customer at 18.5 GBs/month, while voice usage was at 1,044 mins per customer per month.

Amidst COVID-19, the company said it remained committed to serve its customers and keep the nation connected and invested to strengthen its technological and digital core. The company rolled out additional 2,400 towers and 55,000 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter, further expanding network coverage.

The company also deployed additional spectrum across 900, 1800, 2100 and 2300 band in multiple circles to improve network availability and data speeds, delivering the best network experience to its customers. Several initiatives have also been undertaken to improve network quality - leveraging digital tools/probes to monitor and improve customer experience and scaling up Vo-Wi-Fi adoption to improve indoor experience.

ARPU for the quarter came in at Rs 146 as compared to Rs 138 in Q1'21, an outcome of focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data, it said.