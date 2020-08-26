Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost around 47 lakh subscribers each in May 2020

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio added over 36.57 lakh subscribers during May taking its total tally to 39.27 crore users.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel continued to lose lakhs of subscribers in May as well, latest data available from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data reveals. Airtel lost over 47.42 lakh subscribers and Vodafone Idea lost 47.26 lakh users taking their respective subscriber base to 31.78 crore and over 30.99 crore, showed the TRAI data on Wednesday.

In total, the telecom industry lost around 56.11 lakh wireless subscribers in May amid the lockdown. And while there was an overall erosion of subscriber base, Reliance Jio continued to lead the subscription race and added over 36.57 lakh subscribers during the month under review taking its total tally to 39.27 crore users.

State-run BSNL added over 2.01 lakh new connections taking its subscriber base to over 11.99 crore.

Accordingly, Jio led the telecom industry with the highest market share in terms of wireless subscribers with a 34.33%, followed by Bharti Airtel at 27.78% and Vodafone Idea at 27.09%. BSNLâ€™s market share was 10.5%.

The overall telecom subscriber base for wireless connections stood at over 114.39 crore in May, compared to 114.95 crore in April, while the number of active wireless subscribers was 96 crore, with Bharti Airtel having the maximum number of subscribers being active at 96.63%.

Interestingly, while the number of wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased 1.47% from 62.9 crore at the end of April 2020 to 62 crore at the end of May, wireless subscription in rural areas increased 0.7% from 52 crore at the end of April to 52.3 crore at the end of May.

The data showed that in May 29.8 lakh subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP).

"With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 488.23 million at the end of April 2020 to 491.21 million at the end of May 2020, since implementation of MNP," the TRAI statement said.

With IANS inputs