BharatPe raises $370 mn to enter unicorn club, now valued at $2.85 bn

BharatPe plans to hire aggressively in the coming months as it looks to expand its technology team and is set to launch several products in the merchant and consumer lending space.

Atom Startups

Financial services firm BharatPe, on Wednesday, August 4, announced that it has raised $370 mn in Series E equity round, at a post-money valuation of $2.85 billion. The primary component of the round is $350 million and the secondary component is $20 million. The round, led by Tiger Global, also saw participation from Dragoneer Investment Group and Steadfast Capital, who came on board as new investors. Five out of the seven existing institutional investors participated in the round - namely Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Growth, Ribbit Capital, and Amplo.

With the latest fund infusion, BharatPe is said to be amongst the Top 5 most valued fintech startups in India, with one of the strongest cap tables (which shows the breakdown of a company’s shareholders’ equity).

BharatPe is a unified payments interface for offline transactions and is said to process over 10 crore UPI transactions per month. It offers merchants a single QR code to accept all payment apps such as PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM and 150+ other UPI apps.

Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder & Managing Director, BharatPe said, “We are excited to welcome Tiger, Dragoneer and Steadfast to BharatPe, and are glad that our existing investors continue to double down on us in every round. We now have US$ 0.5B cash on books and are extremely well capitalised to deliver on our mandate to build India’s first truly Digital Bank. BharatPe will remain maniacally focused on lending as the core business and small merchants as our primary target segment.”

Ashneer added that Suhail Sameer has been appointed as the CEO of the company in recognition of “stupendous” business growth he has delivered during the last one year and his ability to lead.

Suhail Sameer would be responsible for the overall Business and P&L, Merchant Network Expansion, Monetisation, Lending, Banking Foray and the Brand. Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, will be elevated to the Co-Founder & Managing Director position and will lead Strategy, Product, Technology, Capital (IPO, Equity & Debt) and drive the overall People agenda for the company.

Meanwhile, BharatPe plans to hire aggressively in the coming months as it looks to expand its technology team. The firm is also betting big on the merchant and consumer lending space as it is set to launch several products.

The Delhi-based firm has announced a first-of-its-kind Referral and Joining Policy for any startup in India, with new tech team members getting an option to choose between a bike or gadget package when joining. The bike package has five superbikes as options– BMW to Royal Enfield–, while the gadget package includes Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose headphones, Harman Kardon speakers, Samsung Galaxy watch, among others.