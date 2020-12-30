Bharathiraja says Rajinikanth's decision apt, lauds fans for not getting agitated

Bharathiraja said that the last time he spoke with the superstar, he expressed his disapproval of Rajini’s entry into politics.

Director Bharathiraja has come out in support of Rajinikanth, welcoming his decision not to enter politics. Bharathiraja called it an “apt” decision. “Hats off. It is not easy to make a decision,” he said in a video message posted as a response. Bharathiraja said that the last time he spoke with the superstar, he expressed his disapproval of Rajini’s entry into politics.

“Is there a new, unachieved height for my friend Rajini? He got everything - money, fame, popularity… he got it all,” he has said in the video, adding that he was not in support of his decision to enter politics earlier. “You are a spiritual person. God has given you all blessing, where do you want to go next? You need not become a great person only to become a politician. I want Rajini to stay my friend forever, I cried,” he says in the video.

Bharathiraja has also appreciated Rajini’s fans “I felt proud when Rajini’s fans did not get agitated. For the first time when I saw all their interviews I was able to see that they’ve journeyed with Rajini without any expectations. If not, a big chaos would have broken out,” he says in the video.

“You are genuine, you are great. You have reached the heights of spirituality. You have made a good decision,” Bharathiraja says and adds, “Your life is important, your feelings are important. For the fans, you are important.”

On Tuesday, actor Rajinikanth announced that he will not form a political party, nor enter politics owing to his health condition. In a three-page statement Rajini expressed his reason and wrote, “Just because people will question me after I gave my word on my entry into politics, I don’t prefer to sacrifice my allies and friends. Forgive me because this decision will cause disappointment to those in Rajini Makkal Mandram and those who expected that I will enter politics.”

Rajini made this announcement about four days after he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severely fluctuating blood pressure.