Director Bharathiraja has come out in support of Rajinikanth, welcoming his decision not to enter politics. Bharathiraja called it an “apt” decision. “Hats off. It is not easy to make a decision,” he said in a video message posted as a response. Bharathiraja said that the last time he spoke with the superstar, he expressed his disapproval of Rajini’s entry into politics.
“Is there a new, unachieved height for my friend Rajini? He got everything - money, fame, popularity… he got it all,” he has said in the video, adding that he was not in support of his decision to enter politics earlier. “You are a spiritual person. God has given you all blessing, where do you want to go next? You need not become a great person only to become a politician. I want Rajini to stay my friend forever, I cried,” he says in the video.
Bharathiraja has also appreciated Rajini’s fans “I felt proud when Rajini’s fans did not get agitated. For the first time when I saw all their interviews I was able to see that they’ve journeyed with Rajini without any expectations. If not, a big chaos would have broken out,” he says in the video.
“You are genuine, you are great. You have reached the heights of spirituality. You have made a good decision,” Bharathiraja says and adds, “Your life is important, your feelings are important. For the fans, you are important.”
On Tuesday, actor Rajinikanth announced that he will not form a political party, nor enter politics owing to his health condition. In a three-page statement Rajini expressed his reason and wrote, “Just because people will question me after I gave my word on my entry into politics, I don’t prefer to sacrifice my allies and friends. Forgive me because this decision will cause disappointment to those in Rajini Makkal Mandram and those who expected that I will enter politics.”
Rajini made this announcement about four days after he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severely fluctuating blood pressure.