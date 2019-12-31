Bharathiraja’s dream project to be made into a web series?

Kollywood

According to reports, Suresh Kamatchi might produce the novel 'Kuttra Parambarai' into a web series.

Veteran director Bharathiraja’s dream project remains unfulfilled till date. He had remarked that it has been his dream for 20 years to direct a film based on the novel Kuttra Parambarai penned by Vel Ramamoorthy.

However, despite several attempts, the director was unable to get this project on to the floors. Now, there is an announcement that Kuttra Parambarai will be made as a web series. Suresh Kamatchi of V House banner will be bankrolling it, say sources. On the lead actors to be roped in, we hear that an official announcement will be made on the day it starts rolling.

While Suresh Kamatchi will be producing the web series, he also has the controversial feature film Maanaadu to bankroll. A few months ago, there were reports that the STR starrer Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu has been revived yet again.

The film was initially scheduled to go on floors from February 2019 but due to delay from the actor's side it was later announced that it has been shelved. Recently it was announced that Simbu will again star in the project on few terms and conditions put forward by the producer.

The film is now scheduled to begin from January 20 2020 and will be shot in a single schedule. The makers have planned for a mid-summer release.

Touted to be a political thriller, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead which also stars Bharathiraja and S A Chandrasekhar. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised shortly. Recently, it was reported that Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep might be roped in to play the baddie in the film but the star refuted rumors.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer, and cinematography is by PC Sreeram with Praveen KL in charge of editing.

