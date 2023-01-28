Bharat Mukti Morcha’s EVM scam rally denied permission in TN, activists allege bias

The inauguration of "EVM Scam Expose Rashtriya Parivartan Yatra - Part 2" was supposed to be held in Kanyakumari in front of Gandhi Mamdapam on January 26.

Bharat Mukti Morcha, an organisation spearheaded by activist Waman Meshram, has alleged that the Kanyakumari police refused to grant them permission to conduct an awareness rally on the alleged Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) scam, seemingly due to political reasons. However, the police have refuted the allegations saying that the permission was denied solely due to safety reasons. The inauguration of ‘EVM Scam Expose Rashtriya Parivartan Yatra - Part 2’ was supposed to be held in Kanyakumari in front of Gandhi Mamdapam on January 26, Republic Day.

Speaking to TNM, Bharat Mukti Morcha state in-charge Vicky Chaudhary said that the police had denied permission for the programme despite repeated petitions. He also accused Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police (SP) DN Hari Kiran Prasad of “consciously violating the Indian Constitution and denying fundamental rights.”

Waman Meshram, who is also the national president of the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF), told TNM that the police did not even acknowledge their application. “They should have given their version in writing. We are protected by Article 19 of the Constitution, which says that it is our fundamental right to demonstrate in public. This is not dependent on the mercy of the administration. We are going to move the High Court. We don't know if there is any political pressure on the Kanyakumari administration because DMK [Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam] is not our opponent. However, we also know that the bureaucracy doesn't act independent of the political administration,” he added.