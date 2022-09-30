Bharat Jodo Yatra strengthening Congress, setting a narrative: Jairam Ramesh

The Karnataka leg of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 30 with the march led by Rahul Gandhi entering the state via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district bordering Kerala.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh on Friday, September 30 said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) nervous because “a new Rahul Gandhi and a new Congress party” have emerged from the yatra. The Karnataka leg of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra began on Friday, September 30 with the march led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entering the state via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district bordering Kerala.

''People asked who is 'thodoing' (breaking) Bharat for Congress to do Bharat Jodo (unite), our answer is Modi's ideology, policies, personality is breaking Bharat. Because economic inequality is increasing, social polarisation is increasing and political over-centralisation is increasing, the Congress is doing this yatra,'' Jairam Ramesh said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the yatra is a ''booster dose and Sanjeevini'' for the Congress as it is strengthening the organisation and setting a narrative in the country, while it has made BJP ''disturbed or very nervous''. He further added, ''It has forced the BJP and RSS on the backfoot and made them nervous, because a new Rahul Gandhi has emerged and a new Congress party has emerged from this Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Stating that Rahul Gandhi along with other yatris will be interacting every day with various civil society groups, Jairam Ramesh said that on Friday, Rahul Gandhi met with tribal community groups and families who have lost their breadwinners due to lack of oxygen at the Chamarajanagar hospital during the peak of the COVID-19 pademic. Noting that Friday, September 30 is the 23rd day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, “the foot march has traversed a distance of 62 km in Tamil Nadu and 355 km in Kerala, and over the next 21 days it will cover 511 km by foot in Karnataka.” He added, “The yatra is being undertaken by 120 'Bharat Yatris', one-third of whom are women, and the average age of the yatris is 38.”

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass contact programme that involves padayatra or walkathon of Congress leaders and workers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. After touring both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30.