Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass through Hyderabad, begin on Oct 23 in Telangana

The Telangana unit of the Congress party has also made changes to the earlier route map of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to ensure the yatra passes through the heart of Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhiâ€™s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 23, a day earlier than what was announced. The Telangana unit of the Congress party has also made changes to the earlier route map of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to ensure the yatra passes through the heart of Hyderabad. The earlier route which was to cover 359 kms through Telangana will now cover 375 kms. Rahul will take a two-day halt for Deepavali on October 24 and 25 confirmed former MP and senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi.

Speaking to TNM, AICC in charge for Telangana and Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore said, â€œThe Telangana unit has made changes to the initial plan and suggested that the Bharat Jodo Yatra pass through Hyderabad city. The dates are being worked out as there are a couple of factors to be considered before the dates are finalised. Deepavali falls in between the Telangana yatra and hence there will be a halt in the yatra. Also, it has already been decided that on November 4 the yatra will enter Maharashtra. So, these factors have to be taken into consideration before fixing the dates.

Tagore will be in Hyderabad on Tuesday for a meeting with senior Congress leaders to discuss and decide the route. All senior leaders have been summoned for this meeting. As the yatra in Telangana is at a time when Munugode bye-election campaign will be underway, the meeting will decide which senior leaders are to be made in-charge for the Telangana leg of the yatra at a time when campaigning takes centrestage.

According to sources within the party, while TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy will juggle between the yatra and Munugode, senior Congress leaders MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and Shabbir Ali are likely to be made in-charge of the yatra. A massive public meeting is being planned on October 31, which is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhiâ€™s death anniversary.

From Makthal in Mahbubnagar district, the yatra will head towards Shamshabad through Shadnagar. From Shamshabad, the yatra will head towards Aramghar, Charminar, Afzalgunj, Mozamjahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan. The yatra will also cover Nampally, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Miyapur and Patancheru before entering Muthangi. From Muthangi, the yatra will head towards Sangareddy cross road, Jogi Pets, Shankarampet, and then Madnoor. The earlier plan was that the yatra would pass through the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and then to Vikarabad district.

After the Karnataka leg, the yatra is slated to enter Andhra Pradesh and then briefly go back to Karnataka before entering Telangana. After Telangana, it will move to Maharashtra.



