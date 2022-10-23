'Bharat Jodo Yatra against RSS ideology': Rahul Gandhi begins Telangana leg

Scores of Congress activists and leaders were present at a bridge on Krishna river at the Telangana-Karnataka border when Rahul Gandhi marched into Telanganaâ€™s Narayanpet district.

Politics

Amidst much fanfare, the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday, October 23. Coming from Raichur in Karnataka, the yatra reached Gudeballur village in Telanganaâ€™s Narayanpet district, crossing the Krishna river at around 9 am on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi, who was accompanied by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shiva Kumar, was welcomed to the state by Telangana party chief Revanth Reddy and hundreds of enthusiastic Congress workers.

In a symbolic march, Rahul Gandhi walked for about 2 km to mark the campaign's entry in Telangana. Along with Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki, former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Lok Sabha member and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, and other leaders participated in the yatra.

After a brief walk, Rahul Gandhi addressed the jubilant crowd and said, "The primary aim of the yatra is to fight against the ideology of RSS and BJP and their hatred. The yatra is to unite Hindustan. We want only one India." Rahul said that the other aim of the yatra was to address the unemployment crisis and inflation. "I will speak with the youth, women and farmers during this yatra to understand their plight â€¦ No force can stop this yatra," he asserted.

Rahul left for Hyderabad by a chopper and will later fly to Delhi, Congress sources said. The yatra will be on break during Diwali for three days from Sunday noon till October 26, a press release from Telangana PCC said on Saturday. The yatra will resume in Telangana on October 27, where the former Congress president will tour Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad districts. The yatra in Telangana will conclude on November 7 in Jukkal constituency. From Jukkal, the yatra will proceed to Maharashtra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Rahul completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

