Bharat Biotech founders donate Rs 2 cr to Tirumala temple ahead of Sankranthi

Krishna Ella and his wife Suchitra have asked the TTD to utilise the donation amount for the temple-run Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, which offers free food for pilgrims.

The chairman and Managing Director of the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, Krishna Ella, made an offering at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, on Thursday, January 13. Ella is said to have made an offering of Rs 2 crore at the temple, on the occasion of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, a day ahead of Sankranthi.

After offering prayers at the temple, Krishna Ella, CMD of Hyderabad-headquartered Bharat Biotech International Limited, producer of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products including the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, along with wife Suchitra handed over a demand draft for Rs 2 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and Chairman YV Subba Reddy of the TTD, that governs the ancient shrine, an official told PTI.

The official further said that Ella and his wife Suchitra requested the TTD to utilise the donation amount for the temple-run free meal for pilgrims trust, called Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. Later, Ella and his wife were presented a sacred silk cloth among other things by the temple management.

Meanwhile, the second Tirumala ghat road, which was closed for repairs after landslides,was reopened after 40 days on January 11. On December 1, heavy boulders fell onto the ghat road from the hills in a landslide, causing obstruction to vehicles. The road had to be closed following the incident, as the boulders had caused critical damage.

At the time, TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy told the media that the restoration works were completed speedily in order to reopen the road for devotees. The temple is expected to see huge crowds ahead of Sankranthi and on Vaikunta Ekadasi. As per Andhra Pradeshâ€™s COVID-19 guidelines, religious institutions will remain open. However, devotees are expected to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.