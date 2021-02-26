Bharat Bandh: Traders go on day-long strike over GST changes, fuel hike

Over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across country are expected to observe the bandh on Friday.

news Bharat Bandh

Going ahead with their protest against arbitrary regulations and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), rising fuel prices and alleged norm violations by e-commerce giants, traders across the country have called for a day-long strike on Friday.

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) the umbrella body which has called for the strike said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across country will observe the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' to protest against some of the "draconian, arbitrary and critical" amendments made recently in GST rules. It will also urge the government to rectify glitches in e-commerce for preventing violation of law by foreign e-commerce companies.

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) an apex body of 1 crore transporters have already supported the strike and has also announced 'Chakka Jam' of transport sector on Friday all over India.

All state level-transport associations including Bombay Goods Transport Association, SIMTA, KGTA, Baroda Goods Transport Association, Vapi Transport Association, HGTA, CGTA, Car Carrier Association, Association of Transporters Poona, and many others have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport for scrapping of E-way bill laws introduced by Government of India. Transporters will stop all their operation and will park their vehicles as a symbolic protest. All customers will be approached by transport companies not to book or load any goods on February 26th, 2021, said Mahendra Arya, National President AITWA.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that not only traders but even small industries, hawkers, and women entrepreneurs among others will also join the bandh. Further, associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have supported the strike and have informed their clients not to visit their offices on Friday. Khandelwal further said that on Friday as a mark of protest, 'dharna' will be held in more than 1,500 towns and cities across states and no traders will login to GST portal to register their protest.

Meanwhile, farm unions, which have been protesting against the farm laws at Delhiâ€™s borders, will also participate in the Bharat Bandh, according to a statement released by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)