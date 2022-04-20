Bhagyaraj praises PM Modi, calls his critics 'prematurely born without eyes, ears'

Actor Bhagyaraj lashed out at the critics of the Prime Minister, calling them “premature babies” who are “born in 3 months,” claiming that their eyes and ears haven’t fully developed yet.

Days after noted lyricist Ilaiyaraaja likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dr BR Ambedkar, veteran actor Bhagyaraj also spoke highly of the Prime Minister, and lashed out at the latter’s critics. Bhagyaraj on Wednesday, April 20, visited the BJP head office in Chennai to receive a book on Prime Minister Modi. At the event, Bhagyaraj said that there is a need for a person like Modi to lead the country and he likes the energy of the Prime Minister.

“I am giving a small tip to Modi. What that tip is, is that those who are criticising (you), just consider that they're prematurely born, that is, they’re born in three months,” he said at the event, as everyone clapped and laughed. “Why I say three months is because only in the fourth month of pregnancy does the baby’s mouth form, and only in the fifth month, ears develop. This is why these people won’t speak anything positive and even if something positive is told to them, they don’t hear it. So we should consider that those who criticise don’t have their ears or mouths developed. No need to worry about them,” he added.

Bhagyaraj also heaped praise on Tamil Nadu BJP chief, stating that the BJP has found the “best person” to lead the state’s BJP unit. He also added that he keeps a tab on comments made by Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai.

“When he (Annamalai) was appointed, I wondered who he was. I got to know that he was in the police force. Then I learnt that he had made a name for himself in Karnataka. That is a big deal. It’s not a big deal to get a good name in a place where you are known, amongst our own castes. But to go to another state that doesn't speak our language and get a good name is an accomplishment,” Bhagyaraj said at the event.

Bhagyaraj has predominantly worked in Tamil films and is the president of South Indian Film Writers Association (SIFWA).

Actor Bhagyaraj praises PM Modi, calls his critics "prematurely born without eyes or ears." The actor was addressing an event held at the BJP head office in Chennai. #TamilNadu #Bhagyaraj pic.twitter.com/xGmvfl0AZh — TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) April 20, 2022

A few days ago, veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja had faced criticism for drawing parallels between Ambedkar and PM Modi in the foreword to a recently launched book, titled ‘Ambedkar & Modi: Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementation.’ In the book, launched on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the foreword by Ilaiyaraaja states that there were parallels between Ambedkar and Modi as both of them “saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them.”

The war of words spilt over to the political arena with the BJP coming out in full support of the renowned musician. After the controversy, Ilaiyaraaja's son Yuvan Shankar Raja, in an Instagram post, said he is a "Dark Dravidian, Proud Tamizhan," a caption seen by some people as a remark against the right-wing.

The foreword by Ilaiyaraaja says that the book, launched by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, “brings out some striking parallels between the personalities of Dr BR Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both these striking personalities succeeded against odds that people from socially disempowered sections of society face. Both saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them. Both dreamt big for India, but both are also practical men who believe in action rather than mere thought exercises.”

The foreword also suggests that Ambedkar “would have been proud of” PM Modi for his “work for the progress of women,” including criminalising of triple talaq and the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ program. It also mentions and appreciates the proposed legislation to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.