‘Beyond a fairy tale’: Netflix to stream Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding celebrations

Following speculation about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan‘s wedding celebrations streaming on OTT, Netflix confirmed the news and shared new images of the couple.

Flix Kollywood

After much speculation about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding celebrations streaming on an over-the-top (OTT) platform, Netflix confirmed on Thursday, July 21 that they will be sharing glimpses from the couple’s wedding. Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9. While Netflix is yet to reveal whether the entire wedding ceremony will be streaming online as claimed by media reports, they shared new images of the couple in a tweet posted on Thursday.

In the images, Nayanthara is seen clad in an off white saree and the couple is seen striking romantic poses. The photo shoot was held on a beach. Sharing the images, Netflix wrote: “These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars. BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix. it’s beyond a fairy tale!!”

The couple’s wedding ceremony was attended by several high-profile celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth, actors Ajith, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, director Atlee, producer Boney Kapoor and many others. Vignesh Shivan shared images with some of the guests on July 9.

One of the most popular Kollywood actors, Nayanthara is fondly known as ‘lady superstar’ by fans. She met director Vignesh Shivan for the first time during the script narration of the latter’s second film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The 2015 film starred actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

In 2022, the couple teamed up again for the recently released Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara shared the screen with actors Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also started a production banner called Rowdy Pictures together, which bankrolled the critically acclaimed Tamil film Koozhangal. The film was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2022, but it failed to make it to the nominations. Rowdy Pictures has also bankrolled films like Nayanthara starter Netrikann and distributed Arun Matheswaran’s Rocky.