PARTNER

Beyond ABC and 123: Social and emotional development in kids

Building a strong social-emotional foundation in childhood will help a child thrive and attain happiness in life. It also has long-term benefits for them as adults.

A childâ€™s social-emotional development is as important as their cognitive and physical development. In fact, it is important to know that children are not born with social-emotional skills. Hence, parents, caregivers and teachers play an important role in teaching these skills to children and fostering their abilities.

A childâ€™s social-emotional development provides them with a sense of who they are in the world and how they learn, and helps them to establish quality relationships with others. This is what drives an individual to communicate, connect with others, and more importantly, helps them resolve conflicts, gain confidence and reach their goals. Building a strong social-emotional foundation in childhood will help a child thrive and attain happiness in life. It also has long-term benefits. As socio-emotionally connected adults, they will be better equipped to handle stress and deal with difficult times.

How parents and caregivers can support

In the past, parents and caregivers have stressed only on academic skills to determine success in a child. Those days are past and we now know the importance of social-emotional development. The approach to teaching social-emotional development is rather vague when compared to physical or cognitive development. Yet there are a lot of strategies available to support and of course, we can help.

Having said this, parents and caregivers must learn to read the childâ€™s emotional cues so that we can help them identify their emotions. They must model the behaviour for the child; consistently interact with the child affectionately; show consideration for their feelings, desires and needs; express interest in their daily activities; validate their viewpoints; express pride in their accomplishments with meaningful comments, and provide encouragement and support during times of stress.

How social-emotional skills impact daily life

Social-emotional skills allow us to express ourselves appropriately in different environments and with different people. Developing these skills helps boost a childâ€™s confidence and can help them in school, work and life.

â€¢ Succeed in school

Succeed in school â€¢ Make friends and maintain friendships

Make friends and maintain friendships â€¢ Resolve conflicts

Resolve conflicts â€¢ Manage stress and anxiety

Manage stress and anxiety â€¢ Learn social norms

Learn social norms â€¢ Make appropriate decisions

Make appropriate decisions â€¢ Resist negative social pressure

Resist negative social pressure â€¢ Learn their strengths and weaknesses

Learn their strengths and weaknesses â€¢ Gain awareness of what others are feeling

Where can parents get help? Recognising an issue early is always best. Children may show different warning signs for social-emotional issues, as discussed above. If you have a concern, talk to your healthcare provider. Developmental and behavioural paediatricians can definitely help you.

Dr Rachana Gopalkrishna

MBBS, DCH, Fellowship in NeuroDevelopmental and Behavioural Paediatrics

Consultant Developmental Pediatrician ,

Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli

This article has been produced in association with Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Hospital.