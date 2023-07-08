'Beware of BRS, Congress,' says PM Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in Telangana on Saturday by giving a call to the people of the state to be careful about the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in Telangana on Saturday, July 8, by giving a call to the people of the state to be careful about the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress. “The two political parties are a threat to the people. The people of Telangana must be careful and beware,” he said. Addressing a massive public rally in Warangal, Prime Minister Modi added that political parties which practice dynasty politics will have the foundation of corruption.

The whole country has seen how the Congress party is mired in corruption, he said. “Whenever I visit Telangana, I can see people here facing the predicament of being caught as the victims of family politics. The government and politicians are bothered about their children, sons and daughters. They are least bothered if other children’s future is destroyed,” Modi added while slamming the BRS and the Congress.

"The KCR government is the most corrupt government. The links of corruption of this government have reached New Delhi," the Prime Minister said.

“So far we have seen agreements signed between states and countries on development. This is the first time we are hearing the news of two political parties and governments coming together to practice corruption,” Modi added while slamming the BRS and Congress.

"The people of Telangana have sacrificed much for the formation of the state and they are witnessing these developments and this is an unfortunate development," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also slammed the BRS saying : "Chief Minister KCR's family in Telangana is being probed by the investigating agencies. Their secrets have come out. To divert the people of Telangana, strategies have been formed and people here must be careful."

"Breach of trust by the politicians is a sin. The Telangana government has breached the trust of the people as their aspirations have been destroyed."

“You (people) have pinned hopes for nine years, but you have only been cheated. The scams are rolling out one after the other."

“I have not forgotten the movement for Telangana state by the youth who have been betrayed now,” the Prime Minister said.

"There is an open game of corruption here. Telangana Public Service scam is an open secret now. The government is filling coffers of politicians in the recruitment. The gram panchayats are implementing the schemes of the Central government. The poor, tribals, Dalits are given false promises whereas the BJP has empowered them," Modi added.

The adivasis are being treated with a 'step-motherly' attitude. Whether it is development of roads, drinking water and hospitals, the tribals will come last. The thinking and approach of the BJP government is different in this regard. The BJP delivers the services, whereas others just make promises and distribute cards," the Prime Minister said.