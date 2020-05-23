With BevQ alcohol app yet to be cleared by Google, Malayalees get high on memes

The BevQ app is yet to get the nod from Google and this has delayed the launch.

news Liquor

Kerala's alcohol lovers are about to booze it...sorry, lose it. The state, which has one of the highest per capita liquor consumption rates in the country, has gone two months without alcohol.

Needless to say, when the state government announced that Bevco or the Kerala State Beverage Corporation would launch an app which will allow purchase of liquor through a virtual booking system, the news gave alcohol lovers their high. However, a week has gone by and the app named BevQ is yet to get the nod from Google.

The delay in the app’s launch on the Google Playstore has now triggered a hilarious meme fest on social media. We picked out some of the best ones for you:

An iconic scene from the Mohanlal-Revathy- Jagathy starrer Kilukkim (1991), where an exhausted and upset Revathy returns to Mohanlal’s house in Ooty after being abandoned by him in the hills. She pretends to be a mentally unstable woman in the film and Mohanlal tries to get rid of her. The meme says, "App also did not come, Koppu (garbage) also did not come."

Here we see actor Indrans (BevQ app) ask, “Would you mind rating us on the app store, to which actor Janardhanan (aka the drinker) responds “Will do. Now whatever you ask, I will do”.

The original scene of this meme is from the Mohanlal-Sreenivasan starrer Nadodikattu, in which Thilakan plays the villain. His "Oh my god!" exclamation from the film has attained legendary status.

This meme starts off with the words “BevQ app will get delayed, it has not got Google approval.”

In the second panel, actor Johny says to Thilakan (Google Chief), “Sir, some people have assembled outside and are cursing us." To this, the 'Google Chief' responds with shock, “Oh my god, must be Malayalees.”

This meme is also from Kilukkam. The visual has Thilakan asking Mohanlal with a stern expression “How much money will it cost to buy a smartphone?”, to which Mohanlal replies “You sly guy” with a chuckle, suggesting that Thilakan wants a phone to buy alcohol.

Midhunam had Mohanlal playing a man who's struggling to get his biscuit factory going. In this scene, he's trying to get officials to grant approval for his factory, even as his brother-in-law, played by Innocent, adopts an aggressive stance and suggests slapping the officials to make them come around. This meme begins with a panel saying, “News of app not receiving Google play store approval”. The fussy officials are Google Play Store and they are saying,“We are not able to see if the app is secure."

The second panel has Innocent saying, “Give him a slap on the face and show him the mirror, then he will see if it is secure.”