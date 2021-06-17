Bevco outlets and bars reopen in Kerala, only takeaways allowed

However, the outlets will only reopen in places where the test positivity rate is less than 20%.

news COVID-19

As part of the unlock measures of the lockdown imposed in the state, the Kerala government has reopened beverage outlets and bars in the state for takeaway services from June 17. However, the outlets will only reopen in places where there is less than 20% test positivity rate, reports Mathrubhumi. Unlike last time, the government has also decided not to use BevQ mobile application, through which the Kerala State Beverages Corporation streamlined the users while bars and beverages outlets reopened after the lockdown following the first wave of the pandemic. The decision to reopen bars and beverage outlets in the state was reportedly taken following a high level meeting chaired by Excise Minister MV Govindan on Wednesday.

As per the decision, bars and beverage outlets can function from 9 am to 7 pm. In those regions where the test positivity is still above 20%, bars and beverages outlets will remain closed. The police's help will be sought to ensure that there is no overcrowding where outlets have been reopened. Though earlier, the state government had announced that the BevQ app will be used to allow people to book time-slots to make their purchases, the high level meeting decided not to use the mobile application. The state has also announced a slew of relaxations from June 17.

Read: Kerala eases state-wide lockdown: Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s allowed

A day before easing of lockdown norms, Kerala on Wednesday saw its COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) dip to 11.79% as 13,270 people turned positive from 1.12 lakh samples sent for testing in the latest 24-hour period, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. In a statement, Vijayan also said that there were 1.09 lakh active cases, while 15,689 people tested negative, taking the total recovered to 26.39 lakh.

Starting from midnight after 39 days of lockdown, there is going to be a graded relaxation of norms in the lockdown. In 147 local bodies where the TPR is below 8%, all shops will be allowed to open and private establishments like offices can function too, but with 50% staff. In 916 local bodies where the TPR is between 8% to 20%, shops selling essential items can open on all days, but private offices and other shops can function only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In 146 local bodies where the TPR is between 20% and 30%, only essential shops can open, while other shops can open only on Friday. In 25 local bodies where the TPR is above 30%, there would be a triple lockdown, with only essential shops open.

Malls, cinema halls, public indoor activities, and eating inside restaurants are all banned till further notice anywhere in the state. There will be a review done every Wednesday, and depending on the TPR, the various local bodies will be allowed to revise their norms, based on the above guidelines. Vijayan also said that there were 147 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total death tally to 11,655. Across the state, there were 4.92 lakh people under observation at various places, which included 29,012 people at hospitals.

Read: Kerala's parotta and beef is perfection itself: A foodie writes