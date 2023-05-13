‘Best wishes to Congress in fulfilling Karnataka people's aspirations’: PM Modi

PM Modi’s statement comes as Congress is all set to form the government in Karnataka, having won a clear majority in the Assembly elections.

news Karnataka Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 13, congratulated Congress for its victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The Prime Minister also wished the Congress party success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," PM Modi said.

The PM also said, “I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.” PM Modi’s statement comes as Congress is all set to form the government in Karnataka, having won a clear majority in the Assembly elections. The party has secured a comfortable lead in 133 constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing behind in 65 seats.

The Karnataka Assembly elections were closely watched by political analysts and were seen as a bellwether for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The election was fiercely contested, with several high-profile leaders from various political parties vying for a place in the state Assembly.

Read: With Karnataka loss, BJP has no state government in south India

Also read: There’s space for a second Hindutva party in Karnataka, only Yediyurappa can lead it

The Congress’s victory in Karnataka is being seen as a significant boost for the party, which has been struggling to regain its foothold in Indian politics after its defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The victory is expected to give a fillip to the party's prospects in other state Assembly elections and the general election in 2024.

The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to introspect and rework its strategies in the wake of its defeat in Karnataka. The party had invested heavily in the state, with senior leaders, including the Prime Minister, campaigning extensively in the run-up to the elections.

Meanwhile, celebrations have broken out across the Congress party offices in Karnataka, with party workers and supporters distributing sweets and bursting crackers. The party is expected to hold a victory parade in Bengaluru later in the day.