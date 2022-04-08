Best Sportsbooks Online Ranked for Bonuses, Bet Variety, Fast Payouts, and Fairness

With hundreds of bookies to choose from these days, the best sportsbooks online are getting harder and harder to find through the smoke and mirrors of effective advertising.

In fact, after testing dozens it’s clear that not all sports betting sites are created equal.

That’s why we’re doing in-depth analysis on the most reputable online sports betting sites - so players don’t have to gamble before they even lay down their first bet.

Let’s take a look.

Best Sportsbooks Online

MyBookie: Best sports betting site overall

BetOnline: Best market options

Bovada: Best for prop bets

Sportsbetting.ag: Best for banking offerings

Busr.ag: Best for sports betting bonus packages

Intertops: Top NFL betting site

Cloudbet: Best crypto sportsbook

GTBets.ag: Top tennis betting site

BetUS: Best for reload bonuses

XBet: Most secure online sports betting site

1. MyBookie : Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Built-in prop builder app

Over 40 market options to bet on

Great cash bonuses and ongoing promotions

Dedicated prop bet page

Flexible Bitcoin banking options

Entertaining live dealer casino

Cons:

• Not the best platform for sharps

After MyBookie launched in 2014, it did not take long for them to garner a high reputation, becoming one of the top sports betting sites around.

This online sportsbook gives players a variety of reasons to keep coming back, from a massive amount of betting options to a live casino with over a dozen dealers.

Sports Bonus Promotions: 4.8/5

Players will find some valuable options here in sports bonuses for both first-time and current customers alike. For first-time bettors, this online sportsbook will match 50% of your first deposit up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement.

Not looking to play a 10x rollover? MyBookie also gives the option of a smaller cash bonus for new players. They’ll boost your deposit with a 10% cash bonus for up to $200 with a 1X rollover.

Ongoing customers can enjoy a 25% sports reload for up to $500, and a daily 8% rebate in their racebook. Other promotions include a generous casino welcome package, weekday promotions, raffles, free bets, free spins, and more.

Market Options: 5/5

This bookmaker offers a whopping 40 different bet offerings for the major sports leagues, college sports, and even entertainment.

You can often place bets on which actor will be cast in a role after a major movie announcement, when/if a celebrity couple will have a baby, pro-wrestling, and esports (video game competitions).

We also loved them for some elite contest options, whether it’s bracket contests to walk away with free Bitcoin or their $100,000 NFL Survivor promo.

Prop Bet Offerings: 5/5

This trusted brand offers more prop bets in a variety of sports than most other online sportsbooks, and they have a dedicated prop builder app built into the online betting site.

Their prop builder is conveniently divided into sections based on the specific sport or activity and then brilliantly organized by the specific type of prop.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

MyBookie offers a good variety of deposit methods including Visa/Mastercard, Bitcoin, P2P (person to person), Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. We recommend going with crypto here as the deposit limits are much lower at $20 (cards start at $45).

Payout methods are a bit more limited. While we really like that this is a fast payout casino (you’ll wait no more than two days to be processed), do keep in mind that you’ll be limited to Bitcoin, e-checks, and bank wires to cash out.

2. BetOnline : Best Sports Betting Variety

Pros:

• Over 40 betting market offerings

Over 40 betting market offerings • Ongoing sports bonus promotions

Ongoing sports bonus promotions • Established, long-running brand

Established, long-running brand • Over a dozen banking options for crypto

Over a dozen banking options for crypto • Variety of prop bet offerings

Variety of prop bet offerings • Large live dealer casino

Cons:

• Prop bet interface could use some improvement

Prop bet interface could use some improvement • Processing fees on credit/debit card deposits

BetOnline launched their sportsbook in 2004, making this brand one of the longest-running sports betting sites on the market, and one of the most popular in the industry for a variety of reasons - not the least of which because they’re also one of the best online casinos going.

Sports Bonus Promotions: 4.8/5

BetOnline offers a 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover. It’s even better if your first deposit is with cryptocurrency, as they will match your deposit 100% up to $1,000 - only here it’s slightly higher at 14x.

Existing players are also offered a 25% sports reload bonus, as well as a 35% crypto reload promotion. Casino player? They even offer three 100% matches up to $1,000 on that side.

Other sports bonuses include a 5% crypto boost option, reduced juice for NHL wagers, a $25 free play for live betting, and much more.

Market Options: 5/5

A leader in the world of sports betting online, this site can often exceed over 50 sports markets to wager on, as well as an impressive racebook. Many online sportsbooks only offer races that take place domestically, but BetOnline offers international events, too.

This online sports betting site offers more online sports betting options than most other bookmakers. Basketball fans have a huge NBA menu but can also enjoy betting on leagues in Argentina and Australia.

Even their pro-wrestling section is advanced, offering not only WWE events but AEW ones, as well. And rugby fans will appreciate that they can bet on both Rugby League and Union.

Prop Bet Offerings: 4.9/5

In addition to the popular sports, they offer prop bets for less popular sports, too, like predicting total centuries or top wicket-takers in cricket.

And during football season, sports bettors will find a massive amount of props to choose from during the regular season, where many sports betting sites only offer this variety during playoff games or the Super Bowl.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

They have 7.5% processing fees when depositing with Visa/Mastercard, which is a rarity, though this is to encourage players to deposit through cryptocurrency, where the options are many.

BetOnline currently has over a dozen crypto deposit options, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Ethereum, and Avalanche. You can also deposit via wire transfer, P2P, and money order.

Do keep in mind that cards cannot be withdrawn back to here so we again suggest you use crypto, which is usually processed within minutes. Other payout options include check by courier, money order, and wire transfer.

3. Bovada : Best Sports Betting Site for Props

Pros:

• Prop builder with hundreds of options

Prop builder with hundreds of options • Over 30 sports markets for betting

Over 30 sports markets for betting • Generous Bitcoin-exclusive VIP program

Generous Bitcoin-exclusive VIP program • Unique banking options

Unique banking options • Variety of sports betting guides

Cons:

• Smaller casino than others

Smaller casino than others • Limited sports bonuses

For over 20 years, Bovada has been a popular destination for online sports betting. They offer a dedicated prop builder, vast sports betting markets, and Bitcoin users will receive many perks. All of this has garnered them a reputation for being one of the top online betting sites.

Bovada also has numerous sports betting guides such as college football, the NFL, and NBA. These guides provide instructions and tips on the various types of wagers you can make with updated insights. They’re also one of the best online poker sites to boot.

Sports Bonus Promotions: 3.5/5

This brand has a Bitcoin sports welcome promotion where they will match your first deposit by 75% for a value of up to $750, and a 50% welcome bonus for any type of deposit up to $250.

We really like that unlike other best sportsbooks online, the wagering requirements are considerably lower at just 5x.

While they do not always offer ongoing or reload bonuses, they do have an enticing Bitcoin VIP program that is free to join and comes with exclusive bonus options.

Market Options: 4.9/5

Here, you will find over 30 markets of your choosing for some fun online gambling . Within the sports market, their unique offerings include cycling, where you can not only bet on the major events like the Tour de France, but other events like the Tirreno-Adriatico.

You will also find an impressive, dedicated horseracing section with each event garnering its own section. They also offer virtual sports to wager on, and categories often include super car, camel, and greyhound racing, as well as unique games, like color matching.

Some entertainment prop bets include all the major award shows, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, limited television series, as well as dedicated sections for Marvel and Star Wars.

Prop Bet Offerings: 5/5

You will be hard pressed to find a better online sportsbook than Bovada for prop bets. Not only do they have their own dedicated builder, but they also offer more props for games than most others.

Their prop builder is impressively organized, considering the massive amounts of options they offer. This area is divided in different tabs for both specific sports and propositions.

Many of the sports betting sites that offer propositions limit them to just five or six a game, sometimes even less, but this brand provides a massive amount of prop bets for any given game, sometimes even nearing 200.

For NBA fans, players can expect the average game to have dozens of propositions, with many regular season games having over 170 props. Hockey fans are lucky if they find a site that offers more than seven propositions for a single game, but this brand often offers over 70.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Players will find the usual deposit methods here to fund your account, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Bitcoin.

You also have the option of making a deposit with Zelle, which is unique in this industry, as well as MatchPay, a peer-to-peer credit trading program. MatchPay is compatible with numerous apps and allows you to make a deposit using funds from platforms like PayPal and Venmo.

MatchPay also allows a player to send funds to another Bovada player.

Payout options include Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin, and check by courier. Players who withdraw via Bitcoin often get their winnings within an hour.

4. Sportsbetting.ag : Best Online Sportsbook for Payment Variety

Pros:

• Over 20 options for banking

Over 20 options for banking • Dedicated prop section

Dedicated prop section • Large casino with over 300 slots

Large casino with over 300 slots • Potentially lucrative sports bonuses

Potentially lucrative sports bonuses • Exciting sports betting contests

Cons:

• Dated user interface

Dated user interface • Limited futures betting

Sportsbetting.ag made its debut over 20 years ago in 2003, making it the longest-running site named on this list of top sports betting sites. This trusted sportsbook also has a section for sports news, as well as one of the biggest online casinos with over 400 games.

Don’t let their dated interface fool you - once you spend a little bit of time poking around the sportsbook it starts to make more sense and the value really shines through. They’re also super modern as one of the best Bitcoin casinos for cryptocurrency play.

Sports Bonus Promotions: 4.5

First-time users can enjoy a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000, and a 100% first-time crypto deposit bonus for up to $1,000.

They also offer a 25% sports reload bonus, reduced juice for NHL games, and a 20% weekly rebate for esports.

If you’re looking to play at the casino they also offer a 100% match up to $1,000 on your first three deposits with the site.

Market Options: 4/5

Though Sportsbetting.ag does not offer the wide range of sports found in other online bookies, like the ones mentioned above, they do offer some unique ones, like lacrosse and surfing.

For those looking to bet on the entertainment industry, they have a large amount of offerings for award shows, including nearly 20 different betting options during Oscar season. They also offer wagering on esports and politics.

What we really liked here was a very tidy and fluid live sports betting section, and in fact they were one of the few top online sportsbooks to have specific live betting bonuses.

Prop Bet Offerings: 3.8/5

There is a section labeled Player Props, which is convenient even though the name is a bit misleading. This is more than just a section for proposition wagers for players, as you will also game props, specials, and props listed by categories

Expect a slightly above average menu of options for the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL as well as the big European soccer leagues.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Their wide variety of deposit options include over a dozen cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, and Stellar. They also accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, cashier’s check, and wire transfers.

When withdrawing using cryptocurrency, players can get their winnings within 24 hours. Expect it to take a couple more days for fiat options, and also keep in mind that they only process withdrawals during weekdays.

5. Busr.ag : Best Deposit Bonuses of any Sportsbook Online

Pros:

• Seven bonus promotions within sports and horse racing

Seven bonus promotions within sports and horse racing • Over 20 markets for horse racing

Over 20 markets for horse racing • User-friendly and dedicated props builder

User-friendly and dedicated props builder • Unique live betting options

Cons:

• Website is almost too simple

Website is almost too simple • Relatively small casino

Arriving in 2014, Busr.ag is the newest site named on our best online sportsbooks list. This is another brand under the Duranbah Limited N.V. umbrella, the same group behind MyBookie.

Their user interface can get awkward at times, but being one of the best online racebooks and offering amazing ongoing bonus promotions for sports we’re sure you’ll soon forget.

Sports Bonus Promotions: 4.8/5

New sports betting users can enjoy two welcome bonuses: a 100% free bets bonus up to $500 or a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 when depositing with crypto.

Returning players can enjoy up to a $500 reload bonus every time they deposit a minimum of $100. Additionally, they offer bonuses just for their racebook, including a $500 cash bonus for first time depositors.

Other promotions include an 8% rebate on horse races and a 150% casino bonus up to $750.

Market Options: 3.5/5

This bookmaker does not nearly have the same amount of market options to wager on, but their impressive racebook is worth visiting this site alone. They divide their racing section nicely, offering worldwide markets for thoroughbred and harness horse racing, as well as greyhounds.

They also have two convenient race schedules: one specifically for graded stakes (U.S.) and one for all races combined. Players can place sports bets for as low as 50 cents, which is a great way to get your feet wet if you are new to racing.

Prop Bet Offerings: 4/5

This sportsbook offers a variety of prop bets for most sports and games, though they often do not reveal them until the day of the event. And if you are into prop builders, they have a dedicated one that is very easy to use, which is a positive that few sportsbooks can tout.

Not only is it easy to select specific games or player propositions in their builder, but they also have a “quick picks” tab that reveals the most popular prop bets for the day, making it even more convenient to choose your picks.

Banking Options: 3.5/5

Banking options are not this sportsbook’s strong suit, though they do offer the most popular methods for deposits and withdrawals.

Players can fund their account using Visa, Mastercard, eCheck, bank wire, Litecoin, or Bitcoin, and there are three withdrawal options: Bitcoin, check by courier, or wire transfer.

Unfortunately Busr doesn’t communicate in specifics on withdrawal times, as they merely say to expect them to be processed in 48 hours.

How We Selected the Best Sports Betting Sites

Sports Bonus Promotions

We rated the promotions offered at online bookmakers based on the quality and value of their sports betting bonuses. This meant not only finding bonuses with fair play through requirements, but sportsbooks that had unique bonuses, sports-specific promos, reloads, free bets and more.

Market Options

In addition to making sure all the major leagues are covered, we also looked outside of the major leagues including the entertainment industry, less popular sports, special events, and unique activities. The more unique sports betting options the better.

Prop Bet Offerings

Some sports bettors are prop driven, and we took this into consideration when ranking these online sports betting sites. So, we only chose the best online betting sites that offered a variety of prop bets, as well as the number of propositions offered in each sport.

Banking Options

Most players are used to depositing and withdrawing via Bitcoin, wire transfer, or credit/debit cards. However, many players want a wide variety of options to choose from.

Keeping this in mind, we ranked each online sports betting site based on the number of banking options the sportsbooks offer - as well as the payout speed to make sure you get paid fast.

Not only this, but we made sure all our legal sports betting sites (they all have licenses) are encrypted with SSL certificates to ensure your money and data are safe.

Best Online Sports Betting Sites - FAQ

Are Online Sportsbooks Safe?

Like all businesses on the internet, not every sports betting site is safe. But your safety is our top priority, which is why we only listed safe, legal, and licensed online sports betting sites in our sportsbook reviews - so you can have peace of mind while you play.

What Do They Mean by Bonus Rollover?

A rollover (or playthrough requirement) is the multiple of a bonus you must wager to collect your winnings as cash.

For example, if a sportsbook offers a $200 bonus on a deposit requiring a 10X rollover, this means you must bet 10 times that amount to collect, which would be a total of $2,000.

This does not mean you have to win $2,000 in wagers, just that your total bets must equal that amount. So, if you go up $100 and then down $100, that counts as $200 of bets.

What is Juice at Sportsbooks?

If you use an online sportsbook you are subjected to juice. Juice is just another name for vig, or vigorish. This is the fee charged by the bookmaker for placing a bet and is usually listed with a team’s point spread.

For example, in the Super Bowl, you may have seen the game listed with these betting odds:

Cincinnati +4 (-110)

Los Angeles -4 (-110)

In this example, the “-110” is the juice, and this means you need to wager $110 to win $100, and the ten-dollar difference is the juice that goes to the bookmaker.

What Are the Most Common Types of Sports Bets?

There are usually three common types of bets to choose from on a game or match: moneyline, point spread, and over-under. However, there are many other wagers you can place on a game.

What is the Over-Under in Sports Betting?

In team sports, the most common over-under is the bookmaker’s prediction of a total combined score between two teams in a game - you can either bet that the score will be higher (over) or lower (under) the given number.

For example, in basketball, the Knicks play the Clippers with over-under betting odds of 220 points. If you think the Knicks and Clippers combined points will equal more than 220 points, then you would bet the over.

On most best sports betting sites this can also be applied to player props like goals, assists, blocks etc.

Are There Any Sports Betting Apps?

Very few online betting sites launch sports betting apps as it is a huge expense, it’s difficult to offer the full menu of bets, and often has very little reward for the company itself.

All the sports betting websites listed above are fully optimized and work flawlessly on mobiles whether you’re placing a single prop bet or live betting your favorite team over a span of hours.

What Are Prop Bets?

Props (or proposition bets) are side wagers for a game or match that has nothing to do with the outcome. On each online betting site these can range from betting on which team will fumble or turn the ball over first to which player scores last.

Comparing the Top Online Sportsbooks

MyBookie : Fantastic prop builder, over 40 online sports betting market options, low wagering requirements on first deposit bonus; 50% up to $1,000 or 20% up to $250 (with just a 1x rollover); overall score: 99%

BetOnline : Long-established brand, massive selection of prop bets, 25% sports reload bonuses, reduced juice NHL bets; 50% up to $1,000 or 100% up to $1,000 (crypto); overall score: 98.5%

Bovada : 20 year reputation in online sports betting, low wagering requirements, huge selection of props, unique payment options like Zelle; 50% up to $250 or 75% up to $750 (crypto); overall score: 98%

Sportsbetting.ag : Great casino first deposit bonus, great reload bonuses for sports bettors, large menu of cryptocurrency options; 50% up to $1,000 or 100% up to $1,000 (crypto); overall score: 97%

Busr.ag : Largest sports reload bonus going, rebates on all racebook bets, simple and user-friendly interface; 100% free play up to $500 or 100% up to $1,000 (crypto); overall score: 95%

How to Create an Account at an Online Sportsbook

1. Head to MyBookie.ag

• Click the orange “Join Now” button, located in the upper right corner of their website.

Click the orange “Join Now” button, located in the upper right corner of their website. • Fill out the required information accurately.

2. Check Your Email & Verify It

• Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your email address and click on the link they send you to confirm (if you don’t find it, check your spam email box).

Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your email address and click on the link they send you to confirm (if you don’t find it, check your spam email box). • Click on the link in your email to verify the address.

3. Make Your Deposit

• Log in with your credentials and click the ‘cashier’ menu on the homepage.

Log in with your credentials and click the ‘cashier’ menu on the homepage. • From here you’ll simply select your payment method of choice and follow the instructions to deposit.

So What’s the Best Sportsbook Online?

There is a large variety of online sportsbooks to choose from, and we have provided an in-depth analysis, hopefully giving you more confidence on which one is best for you.

Our top choice is MyBookie, a great option for each of the categories we rated. However, a different online bookie may appeal to you based on a particular factor.

No matter which sports betting site you choose, all the ones listed here are safe, highly recommended, and offer something special.

Whichever you choose, we remind you to gamble responsibly.

