Best Roulette Sites in 2022 to Play for Real Money

So, youâ€™re looking for the best roulette sites, and your search has brought you here.

news

Lucky you.

Weâ€™ve played a lot of roulette games on a lot of different websites. Now weâ€™ve decided to rank them for your convenience.

Donâ€™t waste your time at poorly optimized online casinos, or even worse, nefarious sites with bad reputations. Weâ€™ve got all the information you need right here.

Now letâ€™s take a spin, shall we?

Top 10 Sites to Play Roulette Online

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Roulette Site Overall

â€¢ 3 roulette variants

3 roulette variants â€¢ 225% welcome bonus

225% welcome bonus â€¢ Also one of the best Bitcoin casinos

Also one of the â€¢ Demo modes

Although Red Dog is relatively new, it already has a stellar reputation as an online casino. In fact, itâ€™s so good - weâ€™ve crowned it number one in our list of best online roulette sites.

One of the key features of Red Dogâ€™s roulette offering is the distinct varieties it offers. At the time of writing, you can enjoy American, European, or French versions of the classic table casino game.

Part of the reason its able to offer this choice is through its selection of software partners - Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming. Both have superb pedigree in the world of online gambling.

New players signing up to play roulette for the first time can take advantage of Red Dogâ€™s generous 225% welcome bonus, which will provide a padded bankroll to help you explore the casino.

If you get bored of roulette, there are even some free spins available for you too.

2. Slots Empire - Best Roulette Site for Bonuses

â€¢ 240% welcome bonus

240% welcome bonus â€¢ 150% reload bonus

150% reload bonus â€¢ Unique theme

Runner-up on our list of best roulette sites is Slots Empire. You may be raising your eyebrows at the name, but trust us; this online casino offers way more than just garden variety slots.

As well as European, American, and Live Dealer roulette, players can also enjoy a great mix of blackjack and video poker variants. Thereâ€™s even some keno action, for the more niche gamers amongst you.

One of the coolest features of Slots Empire that makes it great for roulette players is its generous bonus scheme. As well as the 240% welcome bonus, players can also enjoy a 150% reload on all subsequent deposits.

Now, thatâ€™s definitely one way of maximizing your roulette action, isnâ€™t it?

3. Super Slots - Best Crypto-Friendly Casino

â€¢ 400% crypto bonus

400% crypto bonus â€¢ 5% crypto boost

5% crypto boost â€¢ Wide variety of payment methods

Super Slots is at number three on our list, providing an excellent choice for any crypto-enthusiast looking to spin the big wheel for some roulette action.

Super Slots is ideal for roulette fans who prefer to gamble with cryptocurrency. The overall casino itself is extremely crypto-friendly and features 14 different roulette varieties for users to bet on.

Not only that but new users are also given a 400% crypto bonus on their first deposit and a subsequent 5% crypto boost for each deposit after that.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, and USD Coin are just some of the cryptocurrencies you can use on the website, with more being added all the time.

4. Ignition - Best for Live Roulette

â€¢ 30+ live dealer tables

30+ live dealer tables â€¢ Live versions of American and European roulette

Live versions of American and European roulette â€¢ One of the best poker sites

One of the â€¢ Excellent poker component

Ignition takes the fourth spot for its outstanding commitment to live dealer gambling, plus a poker room that destroys the competition.

Hey, do you get lonely playing roulette by yourself, alone at your computer, tablet, or even mobile?

We hear ya.

You should try out Ignition next time. They boast a massive variety of live dealer games, including live versions of American and European roulette.

That way, you can spend your evening with a well-dressed croupier, instead of a half-finished bag of potato chips and can of mountain dew, like us.

If you want a change of pace from roulette, Ignition also offers an excellent poker room thatâ€™s fitted with software to ensure a fair and level playing experience.

5. Wild Casino - Fastest Paying Casino

â€¢ Pays out in under 48 hours

Pays out in under 48 hours â€¢ Roulette tournaments available

Roulette tournaments available â€¢ $5,000 welcome bonus

There are a number of â€˜wildâ€™ things to like about Wild Casino, and its payout times are definitely one of them.

Crypto users can enjoy fast cashouts in under 48 hours. Practically Barry Allen levels of speed. Unfortunately, the same canâ€™t be said for fiat currency users, who still suffer from long waits.

Users can find a robust library of games at Wild Casino, including the ability to compete in roulette tournaments for further cash prizes.

Donâ€™t forget to check out the $5,000 welcome bonus either, especially if youâ€™re looking to pad your initial bankroll.

6. Slots.lv - Best Game Selection

â€¢ 9 game categories

9 game categories â€¢ Huge jackpots

Huge jackpots â€¢ 3 roulette variants

Slots.lv is our pick at number six, providing a wide range of game categories, the best online slots , big jackpots to be won, and of course, some diverse roulette action.

With nine different game categories to explore on Slots.lv, you can be forgiven for getting lost in the choice available at first.

We were big fans of the jackpot section, featuring fortunes to be won right up into the hundreds of thousands, only requiring small stakes to take part.

Roulette players will feel adequately catered for with the choice of American, European, and classic roulette variants. Thereâ€™s also the opportunity to play with a liver dealer, too.

7. Las Atlantis - Best Site Design

â€¢ Beautiful design

Beautiful design â€¢ 7 welcome bonuses you can choose from

7 welcome bonuses you can choose from â€¢ No banking fees

Bubbling up at number seven is the nautical-themed Las Atlantis, featuring a beautiful design on top of seven lucrative welcome bonuses and a no-fee banking promise.

Weâ€™ll be honest with you, reader; sometimes weâ€™re a little shallow. But when youâ€™re pretty, youâ€™re pretty, and Las Atlantis is definitely pretty.

The luscious design scheme makes playing your favorite roulette games even more enjoyable than usual.

Not only that, but new users can work their way through no less than seven welcome bonuses, including an exclusive promotion for crypto users.

8. Cafe Casino - Best Mobile Roulette Casino

â€¢ Excellent mobile compatibility

Excellent mobile compatibility â€¢ Cafe Casino perks program

Cafe Casino perks program â€¢ Live roulette action

When you feel like hitting the roulette table on the go, Cafe Casino provides one of the best mobile gambling experiences around. Combined with a great loyalty program and some live roulette action, Cafe Casino is well worth your time at number eight.

Mobile gaming can run into several issues, including poor compatibility and atrocious layouts. Thankfully, Cafe Casino has no such problems.

On the contrary, it offers an intuitive and well-designed mobile casino thatâ€™s ideal for roulette action when youâ€™re out and about.

They also have an excellent loyalty program. Cafe Casino perks allow you to earn loyalty points while playing in exchange for big prizes.

9. El Royale - Best Roulette Site for High Rollers

â€¢ $12,500 welcome bonus

$12,500 welcome bonus â€¢ Endearing speakeasy theme

Endearing speakeasy theme â€¢ Relatively new to the industry

El Royale provides a classy throwback experience at number nine, enticing high-rollers in with a juicy $12,500 welcome bonus.

If youâ€™re feeling like you want a trip back to the 1920s for a glamorous Atlantic City experience, then El Royale might be the roulette casino for you.

You can grab up to $12,500 in bonus funds if youâ€™re new to the website, which is nothing to sniff at.

Just beware, wagering requirements of x35 mean you may have a tough time cashing out.

10. BigSpin Casino - Best Roulette Variety

â€¢ Unique variants like New Roulette

Unique variants like New Roulette â€¢ Live-action for both American and European roulette

Live-action for both American and European roulette â€¢ 6 bonuses to choose from

Last but not least is Big Spin Casino - a fitting name for a gambling site that provides some unique roulette variants, plus a whole host of other great casino action.

If youâ€™re a roulette fan looking for something fresh and exciting, then Big Spin Casino is just the ticket.

New Roulette and V.I.P. European Roulette provides a fresh spin on the classic table casino games, providing welcome extra options on top of the already standard American, European, and live roulette offerings.

Bonus hounds will enjoy the six different promotions offered, too, providing excellent ways to beef up your bankroll for some marathon roulette session fun.

Ranking Methodology: How Did We Pick the Top Roulette Sites?

Bonus Offers and Wagering Requirements:

Bonus offers are an effective way of attracting and retaining new customers, and online casinos know this. They have come up with sign-up bonuses and other types of promos for existing customers, too.

Some online casinos offer free roulette games to let players test the waters. In addition, offering roulette bonuses to use on real money roulette games is always great.

However, it is not uncommon for a casino to set demanding wagering requirements, making the rewards unaccessible. We'll explore the bonuses on offer and their terms and conditions to see which ones are easily attainable.

Payment Flexibility:

The best roulette site will have a variety of payment and withdrawal methods. So, we look into the payment and withdrawal methods supported by each site. The payout speed for withdrawals is essential to players, as are the terms and conditions set.

Therefore, we want to find roulette casino sites that accept credit cards, e-payments, and cryptocurrencies.

Related Reading: Best Dogecoin casinos

Games and Software Providers:

Whether playing online roulette or mobile roulette games, an exciting and large pool of game selection is a crucial factor for us to consider an online casino. For roulette sites, having multiple variations available in the table games and live casino sections is essential. Moreover, we assessed how frequently each of the sites adds new games to their line-ups.

The best roulette online casinos are powered by the top iGaming providers and guaranteed to give roulette players a memorable gambling experience.

User Interface and Navigation:

Apart from what online casinos may offer, we check that the top roulette casino sites are easy to use. For a quality gambling experience at any online casino, the website should run smoothly on desktop and mobile devices alike.

We ensure that each top roulette casino has a great desktop site that is easy to navigate and a functional mobile app or smartphone-optimized mobile site.

Top Sites to Play Online Roulette on: FAQ

Is Playing Live Roulette on a Smartphone Worthwhile?

Yes, you can play mobile roulette as many online casino sites either have a mobile app or an optimized mobile roulette version. This is great for players looking to play real money games while on the go. To play live roulette, the mobile site or app should support sharp graphics and excellent resolution.

On sites such as Ignition, known for live roulette, and Cafe Casino, famous for its mobile casino, you will have a quality streaming experience; all you need is a stable internet connection.

Which Is the Easiest Version of Roulette to Play?

There are several types of roulette games offered at online casinos. American roulette and European roulette are the most common variations of roulette games, and they are mostly considered the easiest to play. There are other types of roulette, too, such as French roulette, Mini roulette, and Multi-wheel roulette.

American roulette has a double and single zero, while the European counterpart has only one single zero on the wheel. The other roulette variations are similar to European, with only slight differences in the game feel and the number of rotations in Multi-wheel roulette.

There is almost no difference, however, in the likelihood to win across the various roulette versions. Playing roulette is mainly a game of luck, and so any roulette version can be pretty rewarding for different players. To increase your chances of winning in roulette, it's essential to practice with demo games and try to come up with roulette strategies.

Are There Bonuses for Roulette?

You will rarely find a casino giving bonuses for playing roulette exclusively. The bonuses that are usually offered are general and can be used across all casino games unless stated otherwise.

You may find specific bonuses for slots or blackjack on rare occasions. Roulette, however, is rarely singled out.

Is Online Roulette Rigged Against Players?

No. When you play real money roulette, you are trying your luck at a Random Number Generator against the odds. Usually, when you play roulette online, the odds are not in the player's favor, but this does not mean that you canâ€™t win when you play real money games. It is unwise for online gambling casinos to rig their games because they can get blacklisted and lose their credibility.

Most online gambling casinos will ensure that their games are fair by conducting regular inspections. Furthermore, they are regularly audited by individual organizations to ensure that they meet required fair play standards. Casinos found tampering with their games risk having their licenses revoked or paying stiff penalties; not to mention risking their reputation.

Can I Use My Bonus to Play Roulette?

It depends on the bonus youâ€™re using to play roulette for real money, but the answer is usually yes. However, roulette players should be wary of the wagering requirements attached to the bonus. It is common for online casinos to attach as little as 10% or no contribution value to a bonus for roulette and other table games.

For instance, if you wagered $1 on a casino game weighted with 100% contribution, you will have played through $1 towards the bonus requirements. A 10% roulette contribution means that if you staked $1 on roulette games at an online casino, only $0.10 goes towards fulfilling the playthrough conditions.

Top Online Roulette Casinos: Wrap-up

After performing a thorough analysis of the best roulette sites, we found the best online roulette casino to be Red Dog . The variety of games, including live dealer roulette, table games, and convenience of banking methods are the vital aspects that put Red Dog Casino above the rest.

Other online roulette sites, such as Slots Empire and Super Slots , stood out as the best for new players & crypto users.

While you enjoy playing real money roulette, please remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: We always emphasize that gambling is purely for entertainment purposes. It comes with financial risks and you must not stake any funds you cannot afford to lose. Itâ€™s helpful to remember that when it comes to gambling, the house always wins!

Be aware that gambling websites are strictly rated 18+ only. Always practice due diligence and check your local laws and policies to make sure gambling is allowed in your region.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700. Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

This content is distributed by GeneralFanager. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.