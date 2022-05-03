The Best Real Money Online Casinos Ranked for Top Bonuses, Game Variety, and Safety in 2022

The best real money online casinos shouldnâ€™t be a gamble to join.

Thatâ€™s why weâ€™re skipping online casinos with impotent games lists, impossible bonuses, and shady licensing to bring you quality, player-first online gambling sites.

Our in-depth review of the best online casinos follows stringent criteria to ensure you get the best games, the fairest bonuses, the safest places to play, and much more.

Red Dog Casino came out on top for hitting all these metrics, but weâ€™re sure any of our top online casinos for real money will do you just fine.

Letâ€™s take a deeper look.

Real Money Online Casinos

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Real Money Online Casino Overall

Pros

â€¢ Great selection of real money games on offer

â€¢ Awesome bonuses and rewards

â€¢ Excellent customer support

â€¢ Fee-free transactions

â€¢ All games are free to try

Cons

â€¢ No sportsbook

If you are looking for the best overall real money online casino, know that Red Dog Casino offers the best real money games the internet has to offer. The layout and design is simple and a little quirky with the Red Dog mascot featuring all around the site.

Game Selection: 4.2/5

When it comes to the game variety on offer, Red Dog does an amazing job of offering a great selection of high-quality casino games from gaming legends RTG & Visionary iGaming.

They may not have the sheer volume of games as some other best online casino sites, but they have a carefully curated selection that is of exceptional quality.

You have everything from traditional slots and table games, to a great live dealer casino and a compelling specialty game section. Thereâ€™s no stone left unturned here.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

Red Dog offers a fantastic 235% match deposit bonus plus 55 free spins on the slot game Paddyâ€™s Lucky Forest. Use the exclusive bonus code LEPRECHAUN to redeem your reward.

What really works here though is their 24/7 Bonus redeemable any time.

Here you can grab 120% up to $30, 135% up to $75, and 160% up to $150 depending on your deposit amount - they even offer an extra 25% for Neosurf or Bitcoin deposits.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

While they do not have a dedicated downloadable app, Red Dog does an amazing job of offering a fully mobile-optimized browser that makes for fantastic mobile gameplay.

The simplicity of the desktop layout and design translates well onto the smaller screen and the quality of the graphics is exceptional.

We tested the browser on both Android and iOS devices and were impressed with the overall offering on both versions.

Banking: 4.8/5

The banking options offered by Red Dog are some of the best you can find in online gambling today. They offer everything from credit and debit card options to direct transfers and Bitcoin.

They also offer Flexipin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether and Neosurf so you are sure to find something that suits your requirements.

Best of all, all their transactions are completely free of all fees and the processing times are near instant for cryptos. Fiat payments take the standard 1-3 business days.

Misc: 4.8/5

Red Dog is a relatively new casino having opened its doors only in 2019 but they have done a great job in building an exceptional reputation in such a short period of time.

Additionally, they have excellent customer support and we were impressed as our email was answered within half an hour. Should you wish to contact them, you will be able to do so via email, phone, or live chat.

Check out the latest Red Dog bonus offers .

2. Ignition Casino - Best Live Dealer Casino

Pros

â€¢ Amazing selection of live dealer games

â€¢ Great bonuses with low wagering requirements

â€¢ Fantastic user interface

â€¢ Excellent 24/7 customer support

Cons

â€¢ Fees associated with some withdrawal methods

Ignition Casino may have been around since 2016 but they do a great job of keeping things fresh and exciting. The quality of their real money casino games is exceptional and they have kept their site nice and simple in terms of layout and design.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino has four different sections: their traditional casino offering real money online slots and table games, a dedicated poker room thatâ€™s one of the best online poker sites around, a virtual sports section, and a live dealer section.

While we rave about their live dealer section, their online poker room is also worthy of an honorable mention as the quality of the gameplay is outstanding.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.6/5

Ignition Casino does not leave its new and existing players out in the cold when it comes to the bonuses and rewards they offer.

On the fiat currency welcome bonus front, they offer a fantastic 100% up to $1000 online casino games bonus plus an extra 100% up to $1000 for their poker players.

On the cryptocurrency bonus front, things get even more exciting with a fantastic 150% up to $1500 online casino games bonus plus an extra 150% up to $1500 for their poker players.

Both come with a 25x rollover, which is one of the best in the business.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

The mobile functionality on Ignition Casino is great. Itâ€™s a great mobile platform even if they have not provided a dedicated downloadable app.

The mobile adapted browser does a fantastic job of making things work nicely on a smaller screen. Not everything from the desktop site is available on the mobile version, however, and we would like to see them add the full suite of casino games in the not so distant future.

Banking: 4.6/5

The banking options at Ignition Casino are just OK. They offer credit and debit cards as well as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. They do not have any e-wallet options, however, which is a little disappointing and their credit and debit card transactions also incur fees.

They have a high banking safety and security rating so you can rest assured that your money and personal information is safe in their hands.

Expect fast payouts of 24 hours or less with crypto, and up to 5 business days for fiat.

Misc: 4.7/5

We really enjoyed their online slots and live dealer casino, but the sneaky winner at Ignition is their online poker offering. The Monthly Milly ($1,000,000 up for grabs) is hard to ignore.

On the customer support side, they offer a good service and you will find them contactable via web form, live chat, and phone. They also have a very helpful FAQs section.

Sign up for the lowest rollover bonus at Ignition Casino .

3. BitStarz - Best Real Money Online Casino Game Variety

Pros

â€¢ Amazing variety of 3500+ casino games on offer

â€¢ Great bonuses and rewards

â€¢ Excellent reputation

â€¢ Lightning-fast withdrawal times

Cons

â€¢ Some deposits and withdrawals incur fees

BitStarz is by far one of the best online casinos out there with their fantastic offering of amazing games selection and superb bonuses and rewards. When it comes to playing the best online casino games, BitStarz never disappoints and always delivers excellent gameplay.

Games Selection: 4.8/5

With an incredible over 3500 different games on offer, it is fair to say that BitStarz has one of the best games selections available on the internet today.

The sheer volume of games on offer means you will never get bored of what they have to offer and you will always find exactly what you are looking for.

They offer everything from traditional slots to great table games including a massive blackjack offering. If you are looking for jackpots, then you are in luck as BitStarz offers some of the best progressive jackpots lists we have seen in the online gambling business.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.7/5

Bitstarz offers a fantastic 100% up to 1 BTC first deposit match , plus 180 free spins to all their new players as a welcome bonus.

They also offer a slot wars promotion where $5000 and 5000 free spins are on offer for some lucky winners as well as a Table Wars promotion where players can win their share of $10,000.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

We absolutely love playing online casino games on the BitStarz mobile platform, as they have excelled at optimizing their mobile adapted website for mobile playing on the go.

They have a full house of games available on their mobile platform, which is impressive when you consider how many games they have on offer.

We tested their mobile-optimized browser on Android and iOS devices and were impressed with both versions.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking with BitStars is super convenient as they have a number of great options to choose from. They are a crypto-heavy site featuring Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

You can also buy your first crypto using credit cards and debit cards. In some jurisdictions itâ€™s also to deposit using e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill.

Most of their transactions are completely free of all fees and they have impressive payout times - you can expect your money in less than 8 minutes.

Misc: 4.7/5

BitStarz remains one of our firm favorite real money online gambling sites and it is not hard to see why this is. Everything from their layout and design to their amazing selection of games and banking options are top-class.

They also excel in the customer support department and have won LiveChat awards for service. You can also contact their customer support via phone, social media, and email.

We especially like that you can request a call back directly from their site.

Try your hand at one of the biggest online casino games lists with Bitstarz now .

4. BetOnline - Best Real Money Casino for Betting

Pros

â€¢ Incredible sportsbook with league-specific promos

â€¢ Crypto reload bonuses

â€¢ Brilliant real money casino games

â€¢ Strong trustworthy brand dating back 25 years

Cons

â€¢ No real money casino on app

BetOnline is one of the best online gambling sites in the industry. They have built a solid reputation over 25+ years as one of the best online casinos and sportsbooks due to the fact that they are constantly keeping things fresh.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

BetOnline has a superb 500+ online casino games menu thatâ€™s admittedly slots-heavy, but also delivers with a nice specialty games list and an engaging Cash Races feature for blackjack players - where prize pools can reach into the thousands.

The sports betting on BetOnline is world-class and you will find all of the major sporting events and many different markets well represented.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.6/5

BetOnline offers a few different kinds of welcome bonuses to their new players. On the traditional casino front, they offer a 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus. Use the code BOLCASINO to claim your reward .

On the poker side, they offer a fantastic 100% up to $1000 and an additional $5 when you earn $50. Use the code NEWBOL to claim your reward. On the sports betting side, they offer 50% up to $1000 in welcome bonus and you can use the code BOL1000 to claim your reward.

Additionally, they offer an extra cryptocurrency bonus which is a fantastic 100% up to $1000 and you can use the code CRYPTO100 to claim your reward.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The mobile betting app from BetOnline is amazing to play on, however, they do not offer real money casino games on the app - only the sportsbook.

The app responsiveness is next-level though, and we love the overall quality of the entire offering. We tested the app on both Android and iOS devices and had no issues.

In its own right, itâ€™s also one of the best mobile casinos going - we found slots, table games, and the live casino to go off without a hitch on their mobile-optimized website.

Banking: 4.8/5

BetOnline has some of the best banking options in the online gambling business. It's an online casino that really understands that offering great banking options is an absolute must.

As such, they offer money orders, credit and debit cards, wire transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, Person 2 Person, Cardano, Dogecoin and more.

The banking options are limitless and almost off of their transactions are completely free of all fees. Also, their 48 hours or less payout speed for fiat is best in class.

Misc: 4.7/5

We love the gameplay to be had on BetOnline and many users agree that it is one of the best online gambling offerings in the real money gambling industry. They continue to provide amazing betting odds on their sportsbook and have built a solid reputation over the years.

They also fare pretty well in the customer support department and you will be able to contact them via email, telephone, and live chat.

Sign up to enjoy greater financial flexibility at BetOnline .

5. Slots.lv - Best Bonuses of any Real Money Casino Site

Pros

â€¢ Amazing casino bonuses and rewards

â€¢ Funky theme and great user interface

â€¢ Excellent mobile compatibility

â€¢ Great customer support

Cons

â€¢ Limited banking options

When it comes to the gameplay to be had on Slots.lv, you will be hard-pressed to find better. We love their quirky yet simple layout and design - and we love being able to trust the brand, since their owners opened their real money casino doors way back in 1999.

Game Selection:

Slots.lv has a very exciting selection of games on offer. With just over 240 games in their stable, they have something for every kind of player. Call it a quality over quantity thing.

Slots.lvâ€™s online casino offers everything from traditional slots, table games and jackpots to a live dealer casino and video poker games. Additionally, you will always find great slots, blackjack, and roulette tournaments running every 10 minutes.

They are constantly updating their real money casino games offering so they will always have something new and fresh to offer their players.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

Slots.lv knows how to roll out the red carpet for their new and existing players alike. As such, they offer a fantastic fiat currency welcome bonus of 200% up to $1000 plus a further 100% up to $500 on the next 8 deposits.

On the cryptocurrency welcome bonus side, they offer a fantastic 300% up to $1500 plus an additional 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits.

They also offer great live dealer casino welcome bonuses, which on the fiat currency side are 200% up to $1000 plus an additional 200% up to $1000 on the next 8 deposits.

On the cryptocurrency live dealer welcome bonus side they offer an amazing 300% up to $1500 plus an additional 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits.

All bonuses carry a 35x playthrough.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

We love the mobile functionality of Slots.lv. They do not have a dedicated downloadable app, however, their browser is fully mobile optimized. Everything is well laid out and easy to use.

We tested their mobile functionality on both Android and iOS devices and found absolutely no lag whatsoever. Overall, it is a great mobile site to use and we could not recommend it more.

Banking: 4.5/5

Banking with Slots.lv is a little hit and miss. They offer debit and credit card options as well as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

We would love to see some e-wallets options being offered in the not too distant future but, for the most part, theyâ€™ve got the main banking option players.

Additionally, they are very highly rated in the banking safety and security department so you can rest assured that your money and personal information are safe with them.

Expect crypto payouts within 24 hours, and fiat methods to take 1-3 business days.

Misc: 4.7/5

As far as real money online casinos go, Slots.lv is an online casino that knows how to look after its players and can easily be considered one of the best online casinos.

It's an online casino that ups the ante with the quality of their casino games and we love everything they have to offer.

Theyâ€™ve got great customer support and you can contact them via email and telephone. Their video help library also sticks out as the best â€˜self helpâ€™ support in the business.

Get signed up for one of three unique welcome bonuses at Slots.lv.

Best Real Money Online Casinos Runners-Up:

The Best Real Money Online Casinos - Ranking Methodology Used

Games Selection

All reputable online casinos worth playing know that they need to offer a decent array of different games in order to ensure their players never become bored with their offering.

You need to have a decent selection of table games and some other interesting features such as video poker games, online blackjack, a live dealer casino and some exciting jackpots.

Bonuses and Rewards

Real money rewards are the best way to incentivize players and a great casino should always offer some kind of welcome bonus and other promotions to keep their players happy.

Beyond this, our job is to make sure the bonuses are fair and easy to earn off. Weâ€™re also paying attention to cash back schemes, free spins, tournaments and more.

Mobile Compatibility

While a dedicated downloadable app may not be necessary, a great mobile adapted browser at online real money casinos most certainly is. The best online casinos need to ensure a great layout and design as well as easy navigation and near-perfect responsiveness.

Banking

Gambling sites and online casinos are nothing without world-class banking features. When players are putting real money on the table, they need to know that a site is safe and secure.

Not only that, but weâ€™re looking for casino sites where itâ€™s easy and quick to get your money off should you be fortunate enough to bag a win.

The Best Real Money Online Casinos - FAQs

What Types of Gambling Online Are There?

There are so many different types of gambling variations. From traditional slot machines, to table games and live dealer casinos and video poker, the internet is full of amazing games to keep you occupied for hours on end.

Additionally, you can also opt for the more intricate online sports betting where you can place your wagering bets on any sport from rugby league to the NFL, table tennis, and more. Horse racing is also exceptionally popular as is the widely known daily fantasy sports.

Do I Have to Play For Real Money?

While many online casinos offer practice or free play versions, itâ€™s naturally more fun to wager for real money. You donâ€™t necessarily even have to play for big money, and often gambling online can be for just a few dollars at a time.

It is important to manage how much you spend as it is easy to find yourself spending a little more money than you intended. It is advisable that you decide on a budget and stick to it to avoid any issues later down the line.

Is it Safe to Gamble Online?

All top online casinos invest heavily in military-grade safety and security measures to ensure your money and personal details are 100% safe in their hands.

There are, of course, a few rogue or dodgy casinos (not listed here, naturally) out there so it is important to do a little research on your chosen casino to ensure you have chosen a legitimate gambling site.

How Do I Know If I Have a Gambling Problem?

It is always important to remember that you should never gamble with more than you can afford to lose, nor should you ever spend more time than is deemed healthy online.

If you suspect you may have a problem it is important to reach out to your local responsible gambling authority or you can contact the International Center for Responsible Gambling on info@icrg.org .

The Best Real Money Online Casinos in Brief

We took a deep dive on the best real money online casinos - and maybe it was a lot to swallow, so allow us to summarize to help you make your decision.

Red Dog Casino : Red Dog Casino is one of the top online casinos and its offering is nothing short of outstanding. You can find everything you need and more at this fantastic best real money online casino overall. 235% match plus 55 free spins for first time players (35x).

Ignition : When it comes to their live dealer casino, you cannot go wrong with Ignition. They offer a whole range of other games too, but we especially recommend them for their live dealer casino. Thereâ€™s a 100% up to $1000 first deposit bonus (35x).

BitStarz: As far as game variety goes, you will be hard-pressed to find a better real money casino than BitStarz. They have over 3520 different games to play that will guarantee you hours of entertainment and fun. 100% match up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus (40x).

BetOnline : If you are looking to dip your toes into the world of real money sports betting then you need to look no further than BetOnline. They have a sensational sportsbook with great odds, a poker room, and esports betting. 100% up to $1000 first deposit bonus (30x).

Slots.lv : Slots.lv has some of the best bonuses and rewards you can find on the internet today. They have a fantastic all-around casino offering and players of every skill level are sure to find their offering as exciting as we do. 200% up to $1000 first deposit bonus (35x).

How to Sign Up With the Best Real Money Online Casinos

Still a bit unsure on how to get up and running?

Allow us to walk you through the signup process at our number one ranked online casino (Red Dog Casino).

Go to the Red Dog website

Click the red â€˜ sign up â€™ button in the upper right hand corner of the page.

Here youâ€™ll be asked to create a username, password, and enter your email address. Youâ€™ll then be asked to enter some personal information like name and address.

Submit the form.

Check your email

Red Dog Casino will send you a confirmation email. Open it and follow the instructions.

If the email has not arrived make sure to check your spam folder.

Log in and deposit

You should be logged in automatically. If this doesnâ€™t happen, log in using your account details. At this point youâ€™ll see a red â€˜cashierâ€™ button at the top left.

Click it and select the payment method of your choice.

Enter the code LEPRECHAUN to receive your 255% bonus , plus 55 free spins.

Looking for the Best Real Money Casinos Online?

With so many different real money online casinos to choose from, it can be challenging trying to figure out which suits you best.

Some may find the overall excellence of Red Dog to their liking while others may prefer the near-limitless games variety of BitStarz .

One thing is for sure, the online casinos listed in this review are the best of the best so you are guaranteed to find what you are looking for somewhere on this list.

Whatever direction you end up going, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Since gambling can become a pretty immersive activity quickly, you probably don't need us to remind you that "Responsible Gambling" is a must at all times. While this can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it'll be great to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

Our reviews, as always, are reader-supported, thus, we may earn a commission for recommendations featured on our online casino guides. Regardless, our ranking methodology isn't influenced a bit as we bring to you the best sites that can grant you a wholesome casino experience.

DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only and not in any way recommendatory or reflective of the views of TNM. Further, do note that the sites set out in the article are rated 18+ only.

Gambling in any form or media is subject to applicable Indian laws, and may be regulated or prohibited in various states in India. Therefore, you should obtain separate advice or undertake an independent check on the legal framework and environment regulating gambling before participating in any such online gambling activity.

Gambling comes with its fair share of financial risks and may be addictive, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites. Therefore, please play responsibly and at your own risk.

This content is distributed by GamingGram

For resources on gambling and its addictive properties, visit these organizations: