Best Place to Visit a Casino in South India

People love taking punts and watching the luck ride on the roulette, and things are no different in South India.

Laws governing casinos in South India

There is no federal law in India that prohibits casino gambling. It is up to each state to decide if they want to prohibit gambling or casinos.

Gambling falls under the state list, and thus the states have the power to formulate gambling laws. Except for the three Indian states of Goa, Daman and Sikkim no other state has legalized gambling activities. Therefore, you will not find any legal casinos in South India, and the ones you find are underground gambling houses which operate outside the boundaries of the law - we strongly discourage you from using such gambling facilities, as it may have serious legal consequences.

Casinos near South India

The state government is exploring options to promote tourism through floating casinos in Visakhapatnam. This is on the lines of what Goa has done on the Mandovi river. However, no conclusive decision has been taken yet.

Physical brick and mortar casinos are prohibited from operating in all Indian states except Sikkim, Goa and Daman.

So if you are willing to travel a short distance, Goa is home to some of the best casinos in India. You will find six land based venues as well as four offshore sites that are operating casinos aboard a boat or cruise on the Mandovi river.

Daman is another option for an upscale casino experience. Here you will find The Deltin, Indiaâ€™s largest integrated casino resort. It is the perfect getaway for gamers and vacationers.

Due to the recent health and safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel is currently very restricted. Given the situation, the best option for would-be casino gamblers based out of South India is to use online casinos.

Online casinos remain a great option, because gambling enthusiasts can enjoy the casino gaming experience from the comfort of their homes. Several online casino sites provide a full casino experience by simulating online slots, table games, and dealer games.

But, are online casinos legal in South India?

So far, only a small number of states including Andhra Pradesh have prohibited online casinos. This means that online casinos are legal in most of India, with the exception of a few states.

Karnataka is known for its nightlife and considered to be the home of the very happening Bangalore city. The Karnataka Police Act prohibits wagering on games of chance but allows casino games of skill.

Tamil Nadu is yet another Indian state with archaic gambling laws, which provide great opportunities to gamble online without issues.

Try online casino games legally

Casino enthusiasts are expecting South Indian states to follow Goa and Sikkim. However, online casinos are undoubtedly the most convenient option.

If you want to try your hand at gambling or playing at an online casino, your best option is to join a trusted online casino located overseas. To help you navigate the jungle of online casinos, we encourage you to visit MyCasino.in where you will find all the most recent info about online casino gambling in India.

This article was created in partnership with MyCasino.